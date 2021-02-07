Sunday, February 7, 2021
Geo. Floyd Cop Killer Derek Chauvin’s Divorce Complete | Ex-wife Still Scared of Him

By Fisher Jack
Kellie & derek chauvin
Kellie Chauvin – Derek Chauvin

*According to redacted court documents made public this week, a Minnesota judge has approved a divorce settlement between the former Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd and the former officer’s wife.

The divorce of Derek Chauvin and Kellie Chauvin was finally granted on Tuesday, just months after Washington County District Judge Juanita Freeman rejected a prior agreement that transferred most of the couple’s assets to Chauvin’s wife. The judge explained at the time that the transfer of most assets to one party could be a “badge of fraud,” CBS news site notes.

In a report by TMZ, Kellie, revealed this week that she’s been unable to work since last May due to “safety concerns” … but she doesn’t specify what her concerns are. In the docs obtained by the news site, Kellie also says it’s unclear when she will be able to return to work full time, and she doesn’t even know what kind of work she could find. As it was previously reported, she filed for divorce just days after Chauvin was charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death, she mentioned the need for safety and privacy for her family.

Fisher Jack

