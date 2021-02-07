Sunday, February 7, 2021
Cardi B is Denying Her New Song ‘Up’ is A Ripoff of Jersey Rappers’ ‘Stuck’ / WATCH

*Days after releasing her latest jam, “Up,” Cardi B  finds herself being accused of jacking the track from New Jersey rappers Mir Pesos and Mir Fontane. “Up” is said be a rip0ff of a track called “Stuck.”

“They stealing,” Mir Pesos said in an Instagram post comparing the two songs. “We want my money,” he added in a tweet.

In response to the tweets about the similarities, Cardi, 28, posted an Instagram story of an old video of her singing the song and wrote:

“From August 7th … I been working on this. Sorry lil boy never hurd [sic] of you.”

ALSO MAKING NEWS IS: ‘High on Heels’ Documentary Takes Us into a Woman’s World Through Her Shoes / WATCH

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mir Pesos 🚀🚀🚀 (@pesos500)


The song “Stuck” was released in September, but Mir Fontane claimed they’d previewed the track via YouTube on Aug. 6, says Page Six.

So far reps for Cardi B haven’t commented. But you know Cardi isn’t the type to stay silent too long and just like that =she came back at ’em cussin’ up a storm with her response via on Instagram Live on Friday night.

“I am the type of person, I don’t like going to court… If I jack something from somebody,” she said, adding that she’d pay them. But she later it seems like she changed her mind and wants to go to court over the issue: “If you’re feeling a certain type of way, we can take it to court. I don’t give a f–k… Get the f–k out of here.”

Cardi B - UP - Single-Art-2021-1548-1612297107-compressed

Cardi also noted that she’s not a producer, so if somebody is sweatin’ her about beats and stuff, they can “take it up with them.” When it comes to the “drama,” she said, it “doesn’t even bother me.”

In other Cardi B news, the super-hot raptress is set to star alongside Mike Myers and Dana Carvey as they reprise their “Wayne’s World” characters in an Uber Eats commercial slated to debut during Super Bowl 2021 today (02-07-21).

Fisher Jack

