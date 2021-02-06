Andra Day Tried to Run from Her Remarkable Billie Holiday Role Says Lee Daniels

*Simply put, Andra Day wasn’t ready to play Billie Holiday … at least in her mind. And according to director Lee Daniels, she tried to run from her extraordinary role as Billie Holiday. However, at the end of the day, so to speak, she didn’t and now she is being rewarded. Day is celebrating two Golden Globes nods for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

It seems Daniels had to persuade Day to take the role of the iconic singer and civil rights fighter, he told a Cinema Society virtual audience, reports Page Six.

“She didn’t believe that she could do it,” Daniels said. “When I met her, she was talking herself out of a job! She loved Billie Holiday and wanted to honor her.”

He told host Tom Ford that taking the helm of the film “affected me in a way that I had never been affected before by anything — the beauty and everything that film represented.”

Well, that was then. As we said, was just the other day that Day was nominated for Globes for best actress — motion picture, drama, as well as for best song for “Tigress & Tweed.”

On top of the attention from the Golden Globes the budding new star will also be feted by the Palm Springs International Film Awards with the 2021 Breakthrough Performance Award, festival organizers announced Friday.

Page Six also noted that the starry virtual attendees at the Cinema Society and Hulu-hosted screening included Cher, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Hudson, Debbie Harry, Kerry Washington, Maya Rudolph, and Renee Zellweger.