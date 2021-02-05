Friday, February 5, 2021
Home Today’s Video
Government

‘You Not Taking Me Out’: Reps. Bush, Tlaib, More Join AOC on House Floor to Share Jan. 6 Experiences (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri
Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri telling her Jan. 6 story on the House floor, Feb. 4, 2021

*Members of Congress joined New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the House floor Thursday to share their experiences during the Jan. 6 deadly MAGA invasion of the Capitol.

After telling her own harrowing story on Instagram, Ocasio-Cortez organized an hour aimed at “creating space for members to talk about their lived experience on January 6 and the need for accountability.”

Democratic Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee of Florida said the experience reminded her of being at the Capitol the day of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, saying that both times, members focused their energy on trying to protect their staffers.

Freshman Congresswoman Cori Bush of Missouri said she had flashbacks to her participation in protests against systemic racism and police brutality after Michael Brown in her Missouri home state. “I feel like I’m back. I feel like this was one of the days on the streets when the white supremacists would show up and start shooting at us,”

Through tears, Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib of Michigan said that while she wasn’t at the Capitol on the day of the insurrection, she watched on television and feared for the lives of her colleagues.

Watch quick highlights of Reps. AOC, Bush and Tlaib below, followed by AOC’s special session in its entirety.

Previous articleBLIND ITEM: The Singer and the Sexual Assaulter
Next articleTamara Taylor Joins Christopher Meloni on ‘SVU’ Spinoff Series ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Ice Cube Set to Meet with Joe Biden on Contract with Black America

Fisher Jack - 0
*Ice Cube faced a lot of heat for meeting with Trump’s administration last year. Even after explaining that he went to the White House...
Read more
Social Heat

Brazen! Gunmen Rob NYC Chanel Store in Broad Daylight! / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*What was supposed to be a normal day for shoppers and staff at a Chanel boutique in lower Manhattan turned out to be a...
Read more
Social Heat

Monique Samuels Claims She’s NEVER Going Back to ‘RHOP’ – Not Down with the Nastiness

Fisher Jack - 0
*Monique Samuels’ exit from Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac is a permanent one. The reality star quit the show after the fifth season...
Read more
Business

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos will Step Down As CEO / Andy Jassy will Take Over

Fisher Jack - 0
*Amazon announced that CEO Jeff Bezos will be stepping down from his top role and transitioning to the role of executive chair of the...
Read more
Social Heat

JaRule Has No Problem with Trump Using His New ICONN App After Twitter Ban

Fisher Jack - 0
*Although former President Donald Trump has been booted from almost all the popular social media apps, he’s still free to use one. While speaking...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO