‘You Not Taking Me Out’: Reps. Bush, Tlaib, More Join AOC on House Floor to Share Jan. 6 Experiences (Watch)

*Members of Congress joined New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the House floor Thursday to share their experiences during the Jan. 6 deadly MAGA invasion of the Capitol.

After telling her own harrowing story on Instagram, Ocasio-Cortez organized an hour aimed at “creating space for members to talk about their lived experience on January 6 and the need for accountability.”

Democratic Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee of Florida said the experience reminded her of being at the Capitol the day of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, saying that both times, members focused their energy on trying to protect their staffers.

Freshman Congresswoman Cori Bush of Missouri said she had flashbacks to her participation in protests against systemic racism and police brutality after Michael Brown in her Missouri home state. “I feel like I’m back. I feel like this was one of the days on the streets when the white supremacists would show up and start shooting at us,”

Through tears, Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib of Michigan said that while she wasn’t at the Capitol on the day of the insurrection, she watched on television and feared for the lives of her colleagues.

Watch quick highlights of Reps. AOC, Bush and Tlaib below, followed by AOC’s special session in its entirety.