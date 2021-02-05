Friday, February 5, 2021
Tamara Taylor Joins Christopher Meloni on ‘SVU’ Spinoff Series ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’

By Ny MaGee
Tamara Taylor joins 'SVU' spinoff series 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'

*Christopher Meloni is set to reprise his role as Detective Elliot Stabler in the “Law & Order” spinoff series, “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” which will see him reunite with SUV’s Mariska Hargitay.

The series will follow Stabler as he returns to the NYPD to lead the organized crime division after a devastating personal loss. The show has received a 13-episode order.

On Thursday, NBC announced that the highly anticipated series will debut via a two-hour TV crossover on Thursday, April 1 with “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”  The new spinoff will also star Dylan McDermott and Tamara Taylor.

READ MORE: Producer on ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Spinoff Fired by Dick Wolf for Threatening to Shoot Looters

law & order svu
image via Twitter

In a 2020 interview with the New York Post, Meloni had this to say about a reunion between Benson and Stabler in crossover episodes: “Benson and Stabler are inextricably linked, locked and connected.

“I think there is truly and deeply a worthwhile, inherent drama in exploring that relationship and the complexity of how Stabler left — the unresolved emotions both characters feel and how the fans feel,” he continued. 

“I just think there will always be possibilities there,” he added. “People will always be hungry to see how we interact and how that dynamic has changed.”

During his appearance on “The Talk,”  Meloni touched on the return of his character after Stabler retired from the police force in season 12. 

Asked by co-host Sheryl Underwood if his character is a “changed man,” Meloni said, “There are a lot of unanswered questions about how he left, why the silence vis-à-vis Olivia Benson,” he continued. “I think, in real terms, society, and what we are dealing with in society, has changed dramatically. So, I think you have to address that. And, I think the person Elliot was, I think we all evolve. I think all those things are going to be put into play.”

Meloni and Hargitay co-starred on SVU for 12 seasons. He exited the series in 2011.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

