STOP! ‘T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle’ Production Suspended Over Sexual Abuse Allegations

*Hold up! Halt! Stop! Those are the words being applied to and associated with VH1’s reality series “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.” In other words, the show has suspended production following a range of sexual abuse accusations against rapper/actor T.I. and his wife, Tiny.

If you’re not familiar with it, “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” offers a glimpse into the famous couple’s life and had been in the process of shooting its fourth season in the ATL.

“We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials,” an MTV Entertainment spokesperson said in a statement. “Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.”

As we reported, Sabrina Peterson accused T.I. of putting a gun to her head and shared similar accusations from other women against the couple.

“you PUT A GUN TO MY HEAD IN FRONT OF CHILDREN & I NEVER CALLED THE POLICE ON YOU! But for years you have painted me as the VILLAIN!” she wrote via Instagram on Jan. 25.

She also posted more than 30 accounts on her Instagram Stories from women who claimed T.I. and Tiny force-fed them drugs and then had sex with them.

Responding via a statement, a spokesperson for T.I. (Clifford Harris) and Tiny (Tameka Harris) refuted the accusations.

“Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson,” the statement reads. “The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don’t end, they will take appropriate legal action.”

