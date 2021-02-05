Friday, February 5, 2021
‘Son of the South’ Cast Talk Freedom Riders, White Allies and Young Activists [EUR Exclusive]

By Ny MaGee
EUR-Son of the South-Cedric the Entertainer (Ralph Abernathy) and Barry Alexander Brown (Director) from EURweb on Vimeo.

*Actor Lucas Till tells EURweb.com that he especially wants white people to watch his timely new film, “Son of the South,” with the hopes that it adds to the national conversation about race relations in America. 

Directed by Barry Alexander Brown and executive produced by Spike Lee, the film is a coming-of-age drama starring Till, based on the Bob Zellner autobiography, “The Wrong Side of Murder Creek: A White Southerner in the Freedom Movement.”

The story centers on “Zellner, an Alabama native and grandson of a Ku Klux Klan member,” who is “pulled into the center of the civil rights movement in 1961,” Variety writes. 

Till plays Zellner and Lucy Hale is Carol Ann, Zellner’s college girlfriend. Lex Scott Davis also stars along with Julia Ormond, Cedric the Entertainer as famed civil rights activist and Baptist minister Reverend Ralph Abernathy and Sharonne Lanier as Rosa Parks. Brian Dennehy also stars Zellner’s klansman grandfather while Chaka Forman plays his activist father Jim Forman.

We caught up with Lucas, Lex, Cedric and Barry to dish about the film’s exploration of white allies during the civil rights movement. 

In the clip above, watch Cedrick and Barry speak on their hope that this film inspires young people to deep dive into Black history to learn more about the freedom riders, and the impact of civil rights activists of the 60’s.

In the clip below, Lex and Lucas share their thoughts on what they hope white viewers take away from “Son of the South.” 

“Son of the South” is now playing in theaters and VOD.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

