Serena Williams Shows Off Her Beautiful Florida Home in Architectural Digest (Watch)

*After co-owning a Palm Beach Gardens property with her big sis Venus, where they lived together on and off since 1998; and splitting her time between secondary homes from Bel-Air to Paris, Serena Williams purchased a sprawling waterfront property in a posh enclave north of Miami that is all her own.

And just minutes away from Venus and their parents.

Also, Venus’s design firm V Starr handled the interior of the 4,500-square-foot Spanish Mediterranean–style mansion. “You have to know your lane. I’m really good at playing tennis; I’m not as good at interiors. But I was able to learn through just watching Venus,” Serena explained to the magazine.

According to the article, Serena’s husband Alexis Ohanian played the supporting role while Serena took the lead, but switched positions when it came to their three-year-old daughter’s bedroom.

Both parents agree the pièce de résistance of their entire home is Olympia’s pink custom-designed castle bed complete with a built-in slide and an equally spectacular, one-of-a-kind chandelier created by blown-glass artist Josh Fradis. Indeed, it is positively fit for a princess.

“She goes down the slide every night while we’re thinking, Man, we shouldn’t have done that, because now at bedtime, she just wants to slide,” Serena admits. “But whatever makes her happy makes me happy.”

While Olympia’s room is decidedly the most extravagant space in the house, Serena insisted on exercising a bit more restraint in other areas. The marriage of sleek, clean lines and high-end features with warm woods and casual touches that complement Serena’s laid-back vibe resulted in a cohesive visual narrative that embodies Serena’s newly evolved design aesthetic, which Sonya Haffey, principal of V Starr, calls “livable luxury,” adding that the client was a well of creativity, serving up references from hotels she’s stayed at all over the world.

Watch below: