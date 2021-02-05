SAVE THE DATE: 52nd Annual NAACP Image Awards – March 27 8/7c on BET

*On Tuesday, February 2nd at 10:00 am PT / 1pm ET, the nominees for this year’s 52nd NAACP Image Awards will be announced virtually on the NAACP Image Awards’ Instagram. Tony-award winning actress and singer Anika Noni-Rose (Jingle Jangle, Power), actress and singer Chloe Bailey (Grown-ish and Chloe x Halle), actress Erika Alexander (John Lewis: Good Trouble, Living Single), actor, dancer, and choreographer Nicco Annan (P-Valley), and actor and singer Terrence C. (TC) Carson (Living Single) will be presenting the nominees via Instagram. Tune-in and share the excitement at www.instagram.com/NAACPImageAwards!
In advance of the virtual event, the NAACP Image Awards-winning and Emmy-nominated talk show “The Real” led by hosts Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai will exclusively reveal nominees in 15 categories for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards on Tuesday, February 2nd ahead of the nominations announcement. “The Real” airs in national syndication, including on Fox Television Stations (check local listings).
Recognized as the nation’s preeminent multicultural awards show from an African-American perspective, the NAACP Image Awards celebrates the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts and those who promote social justice through their creative work.
The 52nd NAACP Image Awards will air on BET Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 8:00 PM ET. Non-televised award categories will live stream over five nights March 22-26, 2021. The virtual ceremonies will recognize winners in more than 60 non-televised award categories in the fields of television and streaming, music, literature, film, and activism.
Immediately following the announcement, the press release and a full nominations list will be on naacpimageawards.net and the NAACP Image Awards’ social media platforms. Select clips of each participant will be available as well.
The 52nd NAACP Image Awards is sponsored in part by Wells Fargo, FedEx and Alaska Airlines.
WHO:
Anika Noni-Rose, Actress and singer, Jingle Jangle, Power
Chloe Bailey, Actress and singer, Grown-ish, Chloe x Halle
Erika Alexander, Actress, John Lewis: Good Trouble, Living Single
Nicco Annan, Actor, dancer, and choreographer, P-Valley
Terrence C. (TC) Carson, Actor and singer, Living Single
Derrick Johnson, President & CEO, NAACP
Karen Boykin-Towns, Vice Chair, National Board of Directors, NAACP
Connie Orlando, Executive Vice-President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, BET
WHEN:
Tuesday, February 2, 2021
10:00 am (PT)
WHERE:
Instagram Handle: @NAACPImageAwards
Website: www.instagram.com/NAACPImageAwards
Hashtag: #NAACPImageAwards
ANNOUNCEMENT SCHEDULE:
10:00 am – Recording Categories
NICCO ANNAN
Outstanding Male Artist
Outstanding Female Artist
Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
Outstanding New Artist
Outstanding Album
10:15 am – Television + Streaming Categories
ERIKA ALEXANDER & TC CARSON
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Comedy Series
10:30 am – Television + Streaming Categories
ANIKA NONI-ROSE
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Drama Series
10:45 am – Motion Picture Categories
CHLOE BAILEY
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
Outstanding Supporting Actor in Motion Picture
Outstanding Supporting Actress in Motion Picture
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Outstanding Motion Picture
Special Category
Entertainer of the Year
