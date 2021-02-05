SAVE THE DATE: 52nd Annual NAACP Image Awards – March 27 8/7c on BET

*On Tuesday, February 2nd at 10:00 am PT / 1pm ET, the nominees for this year’s 52nd NAACP Image Awards will be announced virtually on the NAACP Image Awards’ Instagram. Tony-award winning actress and singer Anika Noni-Rose (Jingle Jangle, Power), actress and singer Chloe Bailey (Grown-ish and Chloe x Halle), actress Erika Alexander (John Lewis: Good Trouble, Living Single), actor, dancer, and choreographer Nicco Annan (P-Valley), and actor and singer Terrence C. (TC) Carson (Living Single) will be presenting the nominees via Instagram. Tune-in and share the excitement at www.instagram.com/NAACPImageAwards!

In advance of the virtual event, the NAACP Image Awards-winning and Emmy-nominated talk show “The Real” led by hosts Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai will exclusively reveal nominees in 15 categories for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards on Tuesday, February 2nd ahead of the nominations announcement. “The Real” airs in national syndication, including on Fox Television Stations (check local listings).

Recognized as the nation’s preeminent multicultural awards show from an African-American perspective, the NAACP Image Awards celebrates the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts and those who promote social justice through their creative work.

The 52nd NAACP Image Awards will air on BET Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 8:00 PM ET. Non-televised award categories will live stream over five nights March 22-26, 2021. The virtual ceremonies will recognize winners in more than 60 non-televised award categories in the fields of television and streaming, music, literature, film, and activism.

Immediately following the announcement, the press release and a full nominations list will be on naacpimageawards.net and the NAACP Image Awards’ social media platforms. Select clips of each participant will be available as well.

The 52nd NAACP Image Awards is sponsored in part by Wells Fargo, FedEx and Alaska Airlines.

WHO:

Anika Noni-Rose, Actress and singer, Jingle Jangle, Power

Chloe Bailey, Actress and singer, Grown-ish, Chloe x Halle

Erika Alexander, Actress, John Lewis: Good Trouble, Living Single

Nicco Annan, Actor, dancer, and choreographer, P-Valley

Terrence C. (TC) Carson, Actor and singer, Living Single

Derrick Johnson, President & CEO, NAACP

Karen Boykin-Towns, Vice Chair, National Board of Directors, NAACP

Connie Orlando, Executive Vice-President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, BET

WHEN:

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

10:00 am (PT)

WHERE:

Instagram Handle: @NAACPImageAwards

Website: www.instagram.com/NAACPImageAwards

Hashtag: #NAACPImageAwards

ANNOUNCEMENT SCHEDULE:

10:00 am – Recording Categories

NICCO ANNAN

Outstanding Male Artist

Outstanding Female Artist

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

Outstanding New Artist

Outstanding Album

10:15 am – Television + Streaming Categories

ERIKA ALEXANDER & TC CARSON

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Comedy Series

10:30 am – Television + Streaming Categories

ANIKA NONI-ROSE

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Drama Series

10:45 am – Motion Picture Categories

CHLOE BAILEY

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Supporting Actor in Motion Picture

Outstanding Supporting Actress in Motion Picture

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Motion Picture

Special Category

Entertainer of the Year

