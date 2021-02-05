Friday, February 5, 2021
Radioscope Raw: 19-Year-Old Dave Chappelle Talks Race, Auditions & Isaac Hayes in Unedited 1993 Chat

Dave Chappelle - Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Dave Chappelle – Robin Hood: Men in Tights

*These days, Dave Chappelle is known as a gifted and unfiltered comedian, actor, writer and producer who has made untold millions from his dry wit, blistering commentary and zero f**ks.

But when we first interviewed him in 1993, he was a burgeoning comedian – going by David Chappelle – promoting his role of Achoo in the Mel Brooks comedy “Robin Hood: Men in Tights,” his first feature film. Chappelle was just 19-years-old and spoke to us about his audition process, getting to know co-star Isaac Hayes, his stand up material – which he described as “social commentary” and “telling stories” – and getting his big break at Montreal’s Just for Laughs event six years prior.

He also talked about putting his personal brushes with racism into his act, like not being able to hail a cab, and being followed around by store employees.

The young comic also talks about the TV deal he just locked down to develop a half-hour comedy series.

Below, for the 18th episode of our podcast Radioscope Raw, is the complete 1993 interview with David Chappelle in its entirety.

Below, Chappelle performing at Just for Laughs in 1993:

Chappelle in 1993’s “Robin Hood: Men In Tights”:

