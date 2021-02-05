Friday, February 5, 2021
crime

‘Oh Well, She Dead Now’: Four Girls, 12-14, Livestream Their Fatal Stabbing of a 15-Year-Old in Walmart (Video)

*Four girls, ages 12 to 14, were arrested in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old girl at a Louisiana Walmart on Sunday. Authorities said a lot of evidence was culled from social media because the deadly encounter was livestreamed, showing the girls bragging about stabbing the victim in the face as they fled the scene.

“Our whole case unfolded before us through live Facebook and Instagram,”  Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso commented, according to WNYW. “We have videos of everything that took place, and it’s very disturbing, it truly is.”

Police said the fight leading to the stabbing may have started at a movie theatre.

The Daily Mail obtained video footage from the livestream, showing two unidentified girls fighting in an aisle before the camera abruptly pans to the floor. Screams are then heard.

One of the girls is then seen fleeing the store while saying, “She’s leaking, y’all.”

Walmart Fatal Stabbing of Girl, 15
One of the suspects (L) arrested in fatal stabbing of 15-year-old girl in Louisiana Walmart

Once in the car, someone says, “We just stabbed that b***h in her heart. We don’t give a f**k.” Another is overheard saying, “I don’t give f**k. If she killed her, she killed her. Oh f***ing well. She dead now.”

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has not publicly named the victim or her accused killers, but said in a statement that one of the suspects was charged with second-degree murder, while the other three are charged with principal to second-degree murder.

Below is fuzzy footage of the livestream obtained by the Daily Mail:

