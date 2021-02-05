Nick Cannon Reunites with ViacomCBS for New Seaon of ‘Wild ‘N Out’

*Nick Cannon and ViacomCBS have reportedly reunited and will move forward with production on the upcoming season of his hit VH1 show “Wild ‘N Out.”

We previously reported, ViacomCBS curbed Cannon last year after the actor/rapper/TV host suggested that Black people can’t be anti-Semitic because “the Semitic people and language have nothing to do with white people.”

“It’s never hate speech, you can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people,” he continued. “When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright.”

“Our melanin is soul power and it connects us in a way that the reason why they fear black…is the lack that they have of it,” Cannon said.

Adding, “Melanin comes with compassion. Melanin comes with soul, that we call it soul, we soul brothers and sisters, that’s the melanin that connects us so the people that don’t have it, are, and I’m going to say this carefully, are a little less and where the term actually comes from, and I’m going to bring it back around to Minister Farrakhan, where they may not have the compassion.”

ViacomCBS cut ties with Cannon following the backlash over the comments, which many claimed dismissed the idea that white Jewish people can’t be subjected to anti-Semitism.

ViacomCBS condemned his “hateful speech” and failure to “acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism.” After the network pushed him out of his popular MTV/VH1 series “Wild ‘N Out,” Cannon ultimately issued an apology and invited a Rabbi on his podcast to discuss his remarks.

“I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education—I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward,” Cannon said.

The reunion with ViacomCBS comes days after Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury announced that Cannon’s daytime talk show is moving forward.

The show titled “Nick Cannon” was postponed last year due to Cannon’s alleged anti-Semitism. But now that he has been buck-broken into submission by the white Jewish community, the show is slated to launch this fall.

“Wild ‘N Out” received a three-season order prior to the fallout over Cannon’s remarks.