Friday, February 5, 2021
Home News
News

Nick Cannon Reunites with ViacomCBS for New Seaon of ‘Wild ‘N Out’

By Ny MaGee
0

Nick Cannon - PAFF
Nick Cannon (Photo: Lauren McCay)

*Nick Cannon and ViacomCBS have reportedly reunited and will move forward with production on the upcoming season of his hit VH1 show “Wild ‘N Out.”

We previously reported, ViacomCBS curbed Cannon last year after the actor/rapper/TV host suggested that Black people can’t be anti-Semitic because “the Semitic people and language have nothing to do with white people.”

“It’s never hate speech, you can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people,” he continued. “When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright.” 

“Our melanin is soul power and it connects us in a way that the reason why they fear black…is the lack that they have of it,” Cannon said. 

Adding, “Melanin comes with compassion. Melanin comes with soul, that we call it soul, we soul brothers and sisters, that’s the melanin that connects us so the people that don’t have it, are, and I’m going to say this carefully, are a little less and where the term actually comes from, and I’m going to bring it back around to Minister Farrakhan, where they may not have the compassion.”

READ MORE: Nick Cannon’s Daytime Talk Show Moving Forward After Pro-Black Backlash

ViacomCBS cut ties with Cannon following the backlash over the comments, which many claimed dismissed the idea that white Jewish people can’t be subjected to anti-Semitism. 

ViacomCBS condemned his “hateful speech” and failure to “acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism.” After the network pushed him out of his popular MTV/VH1 series “Wild ‘N Out,” Cannon ultimately issued an apology and invited a Rabbi on his podcast to discuss his remarks. 

“I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education—I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward,” Cannon said.

The reunion with ViacomCBS comes days after Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury announced that Cannon’s daytime talk show is moving forward. 

The show titled “Nick Cannon” was postponed last year due to Cannon’s alleged anti-Semitism. But now that he has been buck-broken into submission by the white Jewish community, the show is slated to launch this fall. 

“Wild ‘N Out” received a three-season order prior to the fallout over Cannon’s remarks. 

Previous articleDJ Spinderella Says Salt-N-Pepa Reunion Unlikey Unless ‘They Offer an Apology’
Next articleBLIND ITEM: The Singer and the Sexual Assaulter
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Ice Cube Set to Meet with Joe Biden on Contract with Black America

Fisher Jack - 0
*Ice Cube faced a lot of heat for meeting with Trump’s administration last year. Even after explaining that he went to the White House...
Read more
Social Heat

Brazen! Gunmen Rob NYC Chanel Store in Broad Daylight! / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*What was supposed to be a normal day for shoppers and staff at a Chanel boutique in lower Manhattan turned out to be a...
Read more
Social Heat

Monique Samuels Claims She’s NEVER Going Back to ‘RHOP’ – Not Down with the Nastiness

Fisher Jack - 0
*Monique Samuels’ exit from Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac is a permanent one. The reality star quit the show after the fifth season...
Read more
Business

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos will Step Down As CEO / Andy Jassy will Take Over

Fisher Jack - 0
*Amazon announced that CEO Jeff Bezos will be stepping down from his top role and transitioning to the role of executive chair of the...
Read more
Social Heat

JaRule Has No Problem with Trump Using His New ICONN App After Twitter Ban

Fisher Jack - 0
*Although former President Donald Trump has been booted from almost all the popular social media apps, he’s still free to use one. While speaking...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO