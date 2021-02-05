NAACP Wants to Educate Disgraced Country Singer Morgan Wallen About the N-Word

*The Nashville branch of the NAACP wants to educate disgraced country music singer Morgan Wallen on race after he was caught on camera using the N-word.

We previously reported, on Tuesday, TMZ posted footage of the singer referring to one of his friends as a “p**sy ass n**ga.” After the clip went viral, Wallen sent a statement to the outlet issuing an apology, noting that he’s “embarrassed and sorry,” there are “no excuses” for the language he used and that he promises to do better moving forward.

Meanwhile, the Nashville branch of the NAACP believes this 27-year-old white male is ignorant about good ole fashion American racism and the history of the N-word, so they want to sit down with him and educate him. What a joke!

"Even when you look at the other words that were spoken, that one has a certain venom to it that the words just don't have," attorney and Nashville NAACP president Sheryl Guinn told WSMV-TV. "Because he was such a prominent celebrity and an artist here in Nashville, I mean he's living here, we would love for him to have that conversation with us."

“Even when you look at the other words that were spoken, that one has a certain venom to it that the words just don’t have,” attorney and Nashville NAACP president Sheryl Guinn told WSMV-TV. “Because he was such a prominent celebrity and an artist here in Nashville, I mean he’s living here, we would love for him to have that conversation with us.”

“We invite him to come and have that conversation with us, the NAACP, as to why that word is so hurtful,” Guinn continued.

Since the video surfaced on Tuesday, Wallen has been dropped by his record label and SiriusXM. CMT — Country Music Television — announced that all appearances and performances of Morgan will be removed from their platform.

iHeartRadio is also pulling the plug on airing his music in wake of him using the racial slur. A spokesperson for the company said, “In light of Morgan Wallen’s recent actions involving the use of a racial slur, we have made the decision to remove his music and content from our stations effective immediately.”