Lil Uzi Vert Gets 10-Carat Pink Diamond Forehead Piercing Worth $24 Million [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Lil Uzi Vert pink diamond
screenshot/Twitter

*Lil Uzi Vert shared a video on Instagram showing off a massive, pink diamond that he had pierced into his forehead. 

According to the Huffington Post, Uzi’s pal CEO Slow claimed on his Instagram Story that the artist (real name Symere Bysil Woods) paid $24 million for the stone. 

“I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now. This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017,” Uzi wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face.” 

Check out his video post below.

READ MORE: Marshawn Lynch Makes Boldest Play Yet – Launches Dodi™ Blunts

Lil Uzi Vert noted that the diamond is “10 almost 11 carats” and is “GIA Natural,” referring to the Gemological Institute of America.

On Twitter, he updated fans about his body-modification, sharing a since-deleted photo of blood dripping down his forehead. “If I don’t get it took out the right way, I could die…. No, seriously,” he said in the tweet. In a follow-up video of Uzi showing off the diamond, he said “OK, we good.”

WATCH:

Some fans are being quite critical of his forehead diamond, claiming the stone is not centered on his face. According to Vulture, the hip-hop star responded in an Instagram Live on Wednesday, saying: “Y’all keep talking about it’s off, it still has a long bar in it so it can move ’cause of the swelling. When it goes down, it gon’ be right there.”

And then there’s this…Check out Uzi’s massive pink forehead diamond via the clip below:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

