Lil Uzi Vert Gets 10-Carat Pink Diamond Forehead Piercing Worth $24 Million [VIDEO]

*Lil Uzi Vert shared a video on Instagram showing off a massive, pink diamond that he had pierced into his forehead.

According to the Huffington Post, Uzi’s pal CEO Slow claimed on his Instagram Story that the artist (real name Symere Bysil Woods) paid $24 million for the stone.

“I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now. This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017,” Uzi wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face.”

Check out his video post below.

I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now . This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. ♦️ A lot of M’s in my face 🤫 💰 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

Lil Uzi Vert noted that the diamond is “10 almost 11 carats” and is “GIA Natural,” referring to the Gemological Institute of America.

On Twitter, he updated fans about his body-modification, sharing a since-deleted photo of blood dripping down his forehead. “If I don’t get it took out the right way, I could die…. No, seriously,” he said in the tweet. In a follow-up video of Uzi showing off the diamond, he said “OK, we good.”

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marni Life( NO STYLIST)1600 (@liluzivert)

Some fans are being quite critical of his forehead diamond, claiming the stone is not centered on his face. According to Vulture, the hip-hop star responded in an Instagram Live on Wednesday, saying: “Y’all keep talking about it’s off, it still has a long bar in it so it can move ’cause of the swelling. When it goes down, it gon’ be right there.”

Ok we good pic.twitter.com/tOOIaQbcWs — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) February 4, 2021

And then there’s this…Check out Uzi’s massive pink forehead diamond via the clip below: