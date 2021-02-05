Graphic Video Shows Feuding Neighbors Being Shot Dead in Dispute Over Shoveled Snow (WATCH)

*To say this video is disturbing would be an understatement. We’re referring to what went down between a man and his neighbors (a married couple) as the result of a clash they had over snow shoveling.

Surveillance footage shows the married couple yelling obscenities at the man before he grabs a gun and shoots them both in the middle of the street Monday morning in Plains Township, Pennsylvania during Winter Storm Orlena which dumped as much as 30 inches of snow in some regions.

“If you step out of here, I’ll knock your ass out,” James Goy can be heard saying to the shooter.

Police said Jeffrey Spaide, 47, shot dead his neighbors, Goy, 50, and his wife, Lisa, 48, after arguing about shoveling snow onto each other’s property.

“I’ll make your life a living hell living here, d*ck-head,” James Goy can be heard shouting, to which Spaide responds, “What? … F–k you, you f–king scum.”

Lisa Goy, who is carrying a shovel, then chimes in, “You’re the f–king scumbag. You don’t know how to talk to somebody.”

“That’s right … You’re a p—y, p—y, p—y,” her husband continues while flipping off the man.

The footage then shows Spaide walking down his driveway toward them, to which Lisa goy says, “Go ahead. Go ahead.”

When it becomes clear that the man is holding a gun, James Go yells, “Put the gun down.”

Spaide fires several rounds, striking Goy, before shooting his wife, Lisa.

Footage shows James Goy running back toward his house, while his wife falls to the ground in the middle of the street, where Spaide then fires at her twice again.

“Call the cops,” James Goy shouts before the gunman approaches and shoots him again.

At that point, Lisa Goy, lying on the ground, then cries out, “You f–ker, you!”

By that time other neighbors run over to help the couple, and Spaide runs out with another, larger rifle.

“You should have kept your f–king mouth [shut],” Spaide can be heard saying before shooting the woman again.

Police said Spaide then went back inside his home and used a third rifle to kill himself.

Officials are investigating the gruesome episode as a murder-suicide.