Thursday, February 4, 2021
Wisconsin Prosecutors Seek to Arrest Kyle Rittenhouse Over Secret Address

By Ny MaGee
*Teen killer Kyle Rittenhouse is under scrutiny by authorities over a bond violation. 

Rittenhouse is the Illinois teenager charged with killing two people during racial protests last summer in Wisconsin. Prosecutors are seeking to arrest him for failing to notify the court about the change in his address within 48 hours of moving, a violation of his bond terms.

Authorities reportedly can’t find Rittenhouse. His lawyers are said to have intentionally written the wrong address on his forms, claiming they were advised to do so by a high-ranking official in the Kenosha Police Department.

According to Fox6, the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion Wednesday, requesting a new arrest warrant and a $200,000 increase to his bond. 

The Kenosha DA also noted that the “carefree” 18-year-old has “no financial stake” in the $2 million bond, as the money came from the millions of dollars his defense fund received in donations.

The motion read in part:

… The defendant is free from custody with minimal incentive to comply with his bond conditions. He posted no money so he has no financial stake in the bond. He is already facing the most serious possible criminal charges and life in prison, so in comparison, potential future criminal penalties are insignificant. Indeed, the defendant has already demonstrated his carefree attitude by going to a bar immediately after his arraignment on January 5, 2021 and drinking 3 beers in the company of known “Proud Boys” while flashing white supremacist signs and wearing a ‘Free as (expletive)’ shirt.’

Rarely does our community see accused murderers roaming about freely. As a result, the defendant’s bond requires him to update the Court in writing within 48 hours of any change of address or telephone number.

Meanwhile, lawyers for Rittenhouse reportedly claim that he is in an undisclosed “safe house” because of threats.

The 18-year-old suspected white supremacist traveled from Illinois to Kenosha, Wis., in August, where he fatally shot two Black Lives Matter demonstrators. 

Rittenhouse has been charged with six criminal counts, including first-degree intentional homicide, related to the deaths of two males, 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum and 26-year-old Anthony Huber, during the civil unrest that erupted following the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake

Rittenhouse’s legal team claims he was defending himself after a mob threatened him and attempted to disarm him.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

