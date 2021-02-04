Thursday, February 4, 2021
Home Today’s Video
Coronavirus

Viral Video Shows Unmasked Workers and Customers in FL Supermarket; Owner Denies COVID’s 400,000+ Deaths

By EURPublisher01
0

Oakes Farms
Maskless customers and employees of Oakes Farms in Naples, FL in a viral video clip shot by Sam Brock of NBC News

*Video of a store in Naples, Florida showing both employees and customers of all ages not wearing masks has gone viral and caused outrage.

Owner Alfie Oakes of Oakes Farms says he doesn’t think that masks work and denied that the virus has caused 400,000 deaths.

The clip was shot by NBC News correspondent Sam Brock, who tweeted: “As #Florida fights community spread of COVID on a massive scale, this is a 15-second snapshot of a supermarket in Naples. Many employees and customers- even older ones- with no masks on inside. Store sign outside cites ‘medical exemptions,’ we can’t ask questions.”

One user replied to Brock: “This is Oakes Farms, the owner is notoriously anti mask and he also rented buses to take many people to the Capitol on 1/6. Some of his employees have died of Covid at his farm. I would suggest pursuing this story. The owner’s name is Alfie Oakes.”

Watch below:

Previous articleNick Cannon in Quarantine After Testing Positive to COVID-19
Next articleLizzo Gets Real About Body Image Insecurities: ‘I Used to Want to Cut My Stomach Off’
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Monique Samuels Claims She’s NEVER Going Back to ‘RHOP’ – Not Down with the Nastiness

Fisher Jack - 0
*Monique Samuels’ exit from Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac is a permanent one. The reality star quit the show after the fifth season...
Read more
Business

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos will Step Down As CEO / Andy Jassy will Take Over

Fisher Jack - 0
*Amazon announced that CEO Jeff Bezos will be stepping down from his top role and transitioning to the role of executive chair of the...
Read more
Social Heat

JaRule Has No Problem with Trump Using His New ICONN App After Twitter Ban

Fisher Jack - 0
*Although former President Donald Trump has been booted from almost all the popular social media apps, he’s still free to use one. While speaking...
Read more
Social Heat

Woman (‘Courtside Karen’) Who Called LeBron A F**king Loser’ Apologizes

Fisher Jack - 0
*Juliana Carlos, the woman dubbed "Courtside Karen” following her verbal altercation with Lakers star Lebron James, is speaking out once again, but this time...
Read more
Social Heat

Mariah Carey Sued by Her Estranged Sister Alison Over Memoir Allegations

Fisher Jack - 0
*So much for sisterly love. In her latest memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” the singer claimed her older sister Alison was abusive towards...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO