Viral Video Shows Unmasked Workers and Customers in FL Supermarket; Owner Denies COVID’s 400,000+ Deaths

*Video of a store in Naples, Florida showing both employees and customers of all ages not wearing masks has gone viral and caused outrage.

Owner Alfie Oakes of Oakes Farms says he doesn’t think that masks work and denied that the virus has caused 400,000 deaths.

The clip was shot by NBC News correspondent Sam Brock, who tweeted: “As #Florida fights community spread of COVID on a massive scale, this is a 15-second snapshot of a supermarket in Naples. Many employees and customers- even older ones- with no masks on inside. Store sign outside cites ‘medical exemptions,’ we can’t ask questions.”

One user replied to Brock: “This is Oakes Farms, the owner is notoriously anti mask and he also rented buses to take many people to the Capitol on 1/6. Some of his employees have died of Covid at his farm. I would suggest pursuing this story. The owner’s name is Alfie Oakes.”

