Thursday, February 4, 2021
THE REAL: Shad ‘Bow Wow’ Moss Responds to Backlash After Performing at Crowded Houston Nightclub / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

*On THE REAL airing today, Thursday, February 4, 2021, guest Shad “Bow Wow” Moss spoke with co-hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and guest co-host Carla Hall and addressed the recent social media backlash where he was seen performing on stage in a crowded Houston nightclub last month not wearing a mask or practicing social distancing.

Loni Love:
“Bow Wow we can’t let you go without asking about that video that was released of you performing in that packed club in Houston. The video went viral, you received a lot backlash over it, and you apologized. But you also felt that the treatment you received was unfair. C’mon let’s talk about it for a minute. What was going on? Why was it unfair with the backlash?

Shad “Bow Wow” Moss:
“I just felt that it was unfair because there was a lot of other celebrities there at the event, and it wasn’t my event. I think a lot of people just took that thirty second clip of me being onstage, which I was only on stage for like not even a minute.  They just took it and just ran with it.  The party was somebody else’s party. So, I was like, they put out the whole entire schedule for that weekend and everybody knew who was in Houston that weekend, so I just kind of felt like man, ok, here we go again, like ‘why me?’  Honestly, it was just a crazy situation. I had the Mayor on my back. The Mayor tweeted me. I’ve never been tweeted by anybody. No Mayors, nobody.  It was weird. But for me, I apologized because even if I did go on the stage and I performed for thirty seconds, my mask wasn’t on at that particular time, although there are photos of me in the club wearing my mask which I definitely did, then that’s something that I can apologize for. Just for that little bit of time, but I was out there holding the microphone with no mask on.  I apologized for that.”

Bow Wow - The Real

Fisher Jack

