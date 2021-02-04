*On THE REAL airing today, Thursday, February 4, 2021, guest Shad “Bow Wow” Moss spoke with co-hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and guest co-host Carla Hall and addressed the recent social media backlash where he was seen performing on stage in a crowded Houston nightclub last month not wearing a mask or practicing social distancing.

Loni Love:

“Bow Wow we can’t let you go without asking about that video that was released of you performing in that packed club in Houston. The video went viral, you received a lot backlash over it, and you apologized. But you also felt that the treatment you received was unfair. C’mon let’s talk about it for a minute. What was going on? Why was it unfair with the backlash?

Shad “Bow Wow” Moss:

“I just felt that it was unfair because there was a lot of other celebrities there at the event, and it wasn’t my event. I think a lot of people just took that thirty second clip of me being onstage, which I was only on stage for like not even a minute. They just took it and just ran with it. The party was somebody else’s party. So, I was like, they put out the whole entire schedule for that weekend and everybody knew who was in Houston that weekend, so I just kind of felt like man, ok, here we go again, like ‘why me?’ Honestly, it was just a crazy situation. I had the Mayor on my back. The Mayor tweeted me. I’ve never been tweeted by anybody. No Mayors, nobody. It was weird. But for me, I apologized because even if I did go on the stage and I performed for thirty seconds, my mask wasn’t on at that particular time, although there are photos of me in the club wearing my mask which I definitely did, then that’s something that I can apologize for. Just for that little bit of time, but I was out there holding the microphone with no mask on. I apologized for that.”

MORE ON EURWEB: Cory A. Haywood: The Expression ‘Black Girl Magic’ Perpetuates White Supremacy

YouTube:

Website: thereal.com

Twitter: @TheRealDaytime

Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

About THE REAL

THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.