Randall Park Reprises Role as Jimmy Woo on ‘WandaVision’ / EUR ExclusiveWATCH

*Episode 4 of the Disney+ series WandaVision answered a few questions for fans, plus raised a few new ones. In “We interrupt this program,” we saw the return of FBI agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park,) last seen in “Ant-Man and The Wasp.”

In the first three episodes, we are thrust into the sitcom-like lives of Wanda – also known as Scarlet witch – and Vision. We bounce around time, unsure what is actually reality. In episode 4, we step outside of West View, to discover what is happening in real-time.

EURweb’s Jill Munroe spoke with Park and series head writer Jac Schaeffer about the twist in the episode, how Park discovered Jimmy would be coming back, and what we can look forward to in the remaining episodes of season 1.

DID YOU SEE THIS?: ‘I’ve Had Enough’: Black Deputy Filmed Videos Denouncing Racist Policing Before Killing Himself Outside Precinct (Video)

Park on how he found out Jimmy would be returning for WandaVision:

I had a meeting before “WandaVision” was even on the table. They were talking to me and asking if I was still interested in being in the Marvel universe, I said yeah… but a lot of meetings in this industry, they don’t lead to anything. I wasn’t expecting anything from that. But then a few days later, I got the call and they said, “look there’s a show they want you to be a part of.” And right away, I was like yes. That was quick. And then they called me in with head writer Jac Schaeffer, and she broke down the entire concept of WandaVision to me. I was blown away. I was like this is so weird and wild, and smart, and fun. I was just ready to bring Jimmy Woo back.

Schaeffer on crafting the series arc and episode 4 reveal:

The content I’m into right now takes big risks. I love a story where you are put in a situation where you have to lean forward and figure out where you are. That’s everything from “Lost” did that in every episode with the flashbacks, and that was so satisfying. Or a show like “Rome” where something like seven years would pass between episodes or seasons. Or something like “Russian Doll” where episode 4 is a complete 180 redo with a different character. So my approach with this was that I wanted to get in on that juice. In features, because of the format, you don’t have that same tool in your toolbox. So, early on we decided that episode 4 – it didn’t start out as episode 4 – would sort of feel like a bottle episode. If we’re doing this thing that is about television, how do we break the rules?

Park says that we should expect to see Jimmy around for a while trying to solve the mystery of West View. When asked to describe in one word the remainder of the season, his response, “answers.” For more insight into Jimmy’s backstory and how Randall mastered the card trick, watch the complete interview.

Episode 5 will be available on Disney+ Friday, February 5, at midnight PST/3 am EST.