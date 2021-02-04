Saturday, April 17, 2021 via Zoom E. Renee, Vincent Gross and Shardella Sessions Perform at the Baltimore ‘ULMII’ Professional Showcase

*On Saturday, April 17, 2021 the 22nd annual Baltimore “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference’s Professional Talent Showcase offers performances by Hip-Hop’s E. Renee, Jazz’s Vincent Gross and R&B’s Shardella Sessions. The “ULMII” Entertainment Conference will be held via Zoom video conferencing (RSVP required) from 1-3pmET/10-12noonPT. Hosted by Magic 95.9FM’s Doresa Harvey (Ms. D.) and “ULMII” Founder/Publisher of The Pulse of Entertainment Eunice Moseley, “ULMII” is presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times.

The Professional Talent Showcase is held, after the Professional Industry Panel Q and A Session, and just before the National Talent Competition where winners (singers, songwriter, dance and actors), aside from the “ULMII Best Artist” Award, can take advantage of over $15,000 valued in products and services.

Blaze 4 Glory Music Group, Vincent Gross Music and Atlas Elite Entertainment are sponsors the Professional Talent Showcase. Hip-Hop’s E. Renee, a singer/songwriter from Cincinnati, will perform her self-penned single “TakeOff,” Jazz’s Vincent Gross, a Black Music Award-winning singer and trumpeter from Baltimore, will perform his cover of “My Funny Valentine,” and R&B’s Shardella Sessions, a singer/songwriter from Los Angeles, will perform her latest single “Everything,” which she co-wrote, during the Professional Talent Showcase.

Known for inspiring and providing opportunities for advancement, the “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference panelists include the CEO of a Baltimore law firm; a successful artist manager in Baltimore; a seasoned New York music production/artist manager; an award-winning actor and filmmaker in Baltimore; a seasoned youth development executive in Eastern Shore, MD; the director of a local performance and cultural institution in Baltimore; a successful Virginia Island’s music producer/ performer and a seasoned Performing Arts Educator in New Jersey.

Held annually in Baltimore and Los Angeles, the free entertainment conference has an impressive success record from the artists that have showcased their talents. Parent/manager of a Los Angeles competitor named Miguel said his artist was signed by one of the “ULMII” panelists and as a result today Miguel is a Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter. Parent/manager of Naturi Naughton said her performance at the Baltimore “ULMII” event resulted in a run on Broadway because a scout from Broadway was at the event. From Broadway she joined the R&B group 3LW and from there landed a starring role on the STARZ Network series “Power.” In Baltimore, competitors the Featherstone Brothers said in an interview with the City Paper that it was their performance at “ULMII” that resulted in their success. Their original song performed at “ULMII” appeared on the third Dru Hill album as “I Should Be (Your Boyfriend)” because SisQo was there to support “ULMII” panelist Jazz (Dru Hill). The song was released as the first single/music video and it is currently a platinum selling song. Parent/manager of Los Angeles competitor RoShon Fegan said that what he learned from the “ULMII” panel helped him take his artist to “the next level.” That next level was a co-starring role on Disney’s “Shake It Up”, then a starring role on Disney’s “Camp Rock”, which led to him starring on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars”.

For more on the “ULMII” Entertainment Conference or to perform in the National Talent Competition log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com or call 562-424-3836, or email her [email protected].

https://www.gofundme.com/uplifting-minds-ii-entertainment-conference

