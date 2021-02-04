Nick Cannon in Quarantine After Testing Positive to COVID-19

*Nick Cannon has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, forcing him to temporarily step down from hosting “The Masked Singer.”

Actress Niecy Nash will reportedly fill in as host for the first few episodes, PEOPLE reports. Cannon is currently in quarantine, his representative told Variety,

The fifth season of The Masked Singer is set to premiere in March, with Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy returning as judges.

In related news, Cannon is bouncing back from his pro-Black controversy by moving forward with his daytime talk show this fall.

“It’s been a longtime dream of mine to host my own daytime talk show and that I’m able to do this in New York City, bringing daytime television back to the place that has fostered generations of talent, is very special to me,” Cannon said in a statement.

“With this show, we’ll be uniting all aspects of entertainment in a unique way in the very place where a lot of what we know today as our culture started,” the statement reads. “I couldn’t ask for better partners than Debmar-Mercury and Fox and thank them for supporting me in this endeavor.”

The show titled “Nick Cannon” was postponed last year by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury after the actor/rapper/TV host suggested that Black people can’t be anti-Semitic because “the Semitic people and language have nothing to do with white people.”

ViacomCBS cut ties with Cannon following the backlash he received over the comments, and condemned his “hateful speech” and failure to “acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism.” After the network pushed him out of his popular MTV/VH1 series Wild ‘N Out, Cannon ultimately issued an apology and invited a Rabbi on his podcast to discuss his remarks. That’s all it took for Hollywood to forgive him, and now his talk show will launch later this year.

ViacomCBS has even hinted at possibly working with him again.