Thursday, February 4, 2021
Home News
News

Nick Cannon in Quarantine After Testing Positive to COVID-19

By Ny MaGee
0

Nick Cannon - black hoodie (Getty)
Nick Cannon – (Getty)

*Nick Cannon has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, forcing him to temporarily step down from hosting “The Masked Singer.”

Actress Niecy Nash will reportedly fill in as host for the first few episodes, PEOPLE reports. Cannon is currently in quarantine, his representative told Variety

The fifth season of The Masked Singer is set to premiere in March, with Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy returning as judges.

READ MORE: Nick Cannon’s Daytime Talk Show Moving Forward After Pro-Black Backlash

In related news, Cannon is bouncing back from his pro-Black controversy by moving forward with his daytime talk show this fall.

“It’s been a longtime dream of mine to host my own daytime talk show and that I’m able to do this in New York City, bringing daytime television back to the place that has fostered generations of talent, is very special to me,” Cannon said in a statement.

“With this show, we’ll be uniting all aspects of entertainment in a unique way in the very place where a lot of what we know today as our culture started,” the statement reads. “I couldn’t ask for better partners than Debmar-Mercury and Fox and thank them for supporting me in this endeavor.”

The show titled “Nick Cannon” was postponed last year by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury after the actor/rapper/TV host suggested that Black people can’t be anti-Semitic because “the Semitic people and language have nothing to do with white people.”

ViacomCBS cut ties with Cannon following the backlash he received over the comments, and condemned his “hateful speech” and failure to “acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism.” After the network pushed him out of his popular MTV/VH1 series Wild ‘N Out, Cannon ultimately issued an apology and invited a Rabbi on his podcast to discuss his remarks. That’s all it took for Hollywood to forgive him, and now his talk show will launch later this year.

ViacomCBS has even hinted at possibly working with him again.

Previous articleIssa Rae Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of Acclaimed YouTube Series ‘Awkward Black Girl’ [VIDEO]
Next articleViral Video Shows Unmasked Workers and Customers in FL Supermarket; Owner Denies COVID’s 400,000+ Deaths
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Monique Samuels Claims She’s NEVER Going Back to ‘RHOP’ – Not Down with the Nastiness

Fisher Jack - 0
*Monique Samuels’ exit from Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac is a permanent one. The reality star quit the show after the fifth season...
Read more
Business

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos will Step Down As CEO / Andy Jassy will Take Over

Fisher Jack - 0
*Amazon announced that CEO Jeff Bezos will be stepping down from his top role and transitioning to the role of executive chair of the...
Read more
Social Heat

JaRule Has No Problem with Trump Using His New ICONN App After Twitter Ban

Fisher Jack - 0
*Although former President Donald Trump has been booted from almost all the popular social media apps, he’s still free to use one. While speaking...
Read more
Social Heat

Woman (‘Courtside Karen’) Who Called LeBron A F**king Loser’ Apologizes

Fisher Jack - 0
*Juliana Carlos, the woman dubbed "Courtside Karen” following her verbal altercation with Lakers star Lebron James, is speaking out once again, but this time...
Read more
Social Heat

Mariah Carey Sued by Her Estranged Sister Alison Over Memoir Allegations

Fisher Jack - 0
*So much for sisterly love. In her latest memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” the singer claimed her older sister Alison was abusive towards...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO