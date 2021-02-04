‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: Quaylon’s Bold Move Stuns Shavel [WATCH]

*WE tv’s “Life After Lockup” returns this week with an all-new episode that finds Shavel demanding a commitment from Quaylon, or else.

After taking him for a ride on a Ferris wheel, Shavel makes clear what she wants from Quaylon, and she is completely taken back by his bold response.

Is this really the end for these two or will they be able to mend their relationship? ‘Will she get the proposal she’s been hoping for? Watch their special moment via the YouTube clip above.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, John has a shocking discovery about Lacey. Andrea faces Lamar’s daughter. Kristianna’s big news changes everything. Scott uncovers the truth about Lindsey. Brittany’s mom breaks down, and Quaylon’s bold move stuns Shavel.

Catch the full episode of “Life After Lockup” Friday at 9/8c on WE tv.

About Life After Lockup

Couples risk everything to meet their felon fiancés at release. When they face shocking firsts, family drama & deception on the rocky road to the altar, will their love survive after lockup or is it all just a con?