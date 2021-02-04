Thursday, February 4, 2021
Issa Rae Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of Acclaimed YouTube Series ‘Awkward Black Girl’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*Issa Rae hit up social media this week to celebrate a major milestone.

On Wednesday, the actress/writer/producer noted the 10-year anniversary of her award-winning web series, “The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl,” which helped launch her to superstardom.

“10 years ago today, I released the first episode of ‘The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl,'” she captioned her Instagram post, which featured a photo of her wearing a T-shirt she created for the series. “I had just turned 26, it was my third web series (the first one I was in), and my big plan was to sell these dingy ass t-shirts (Thanks to the real ones who bought some).”

“I had no idea the series was going to change my life — but my broke ass was sure the f— ready for it to,” she wrote. “I am deeply appreciative of everyone (cast, crew, writers, supporters) who helped to take it as far as it got.”

Watch the first episode in the series via the YouTube clip above.

READ MORE: Issa Rae Confirms ‘Insecure’ to End with Season 5, Naomi Osaka Becomes Louis Vuitton Brand Ambassador

Rae also shared a video from the cast and crew of The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl, adding “It’s incredible to think that a little show that I filmed with two of my friends turned into this phenomenon, with people identifying as awkward and Black,” Rae says in the footage.

The YouTube series helped Rae to eventually ink a deal with HBO, where she developed her critically acclaimed comedy, “Insecure.” The series has been nominated for 11 Emmys and earned a trophy in 2020 for single-camera picture editing for a comedy series.

“Very excited to film our fifth and final season! We couldn’t have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of @HBO,” Rae tweeted in January when it was announced that the show is coming to an end. “See y’all soon! #InsecureHBO.”

Scroll up and watch her and the Awkward Black Girl cast reminisce about the show via the Twitter video above.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

