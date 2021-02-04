Thursday, February 4, 2021
Brazen! Gunmen Rob NYC Chanel Store in Broad Daylight! / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Chanel-robbery

*What was supposed to be a normal day for shoppers and staff at a Chanel boutique in lower Manhattan turned out to be a complete nightmare.

Video obtained by The New York Post on Wednesday shows four armed men ravaging through the boutique, snatching purses and luxury goods. According to the news site, the incident happened at 2 pm on Tuesday: “Move! Move!” someone aggressively yelled. The clip also showed two men holding open the store’s doors, while the others quickly grabbed several items.

The Post notes that the men got away with more than $160,000, according to police sources. It was noted that the suspects were last seen taking off in a waiting vehicle, possibly an Audi with no license plates. So far, no arrests have been made.

MORE NEWS: Wisconsin Prosecutors Seek to Arrest Kyle Rittenhouse Over Secret Address

Fisher Jack

Brazen! Gunmen Rob NYC Chanel Store in Broad Daylight! / WATCH

