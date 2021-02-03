Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Walmart Rewards Principal Henry Darby with $50k to Help Students in Need [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*A South Carolina high school principal made national headlines recently for his dedication to his students. 

Henry Darby, principal at North Charleston High School and 4th district city councilmember, took on a third job at a local Walmart to earn extra cash to help his students in need. His generosity earned him praise from his community, and now the retail giant has stepped up to help out in a big way, Black Enterprise reports. 

“I get emotional because when you’ve got children, you’ve heard slept under a bridge, or a former student and her child are sleeping in a car. I wasn’t going to say no,” Darby during an interview with the TODAY show that aired on Friday.

 “At my age, we don’t ask for money; we just don’t,” he continued. “You just go ahead and do what you need to do.”

READ MORE: Maskless White Man Says He Was Kicked Out Of Walmart Because of His Race (Watch)

Darby’s manager at Walmart was unaware of his charity and only learned he was working three jobs once Darby’s story went viral. That’s when Walmart decided to recognize his acts of kindness. The company presented him with a $50,000 check on air during his TODAY show interview. 

“You’re awesome, and we appreciate you here at Walmart for all that you’re doing to support your community,” his manager told him during the segment.

“I’m speechless,” Darby replied. “Thank you so very much. This is going to go a very, very long way.” 

“He’s ready to help anybody,” one student said on the program Friday. Another said, “He’s impacting the community in a very special way.”

Darby said Walmart’s donation will “go a very, very long way for our students.” 

His only request of his students is that they pay it forward. 

“Not only did I have to help others, I had to help others without charging them anything,” he said. “From washing windows to visiting old folk’s homes to cutting grass. I was not allowed to charge, I had to just give back to my community.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

