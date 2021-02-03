The Official ‘Coming 2 America’ Trailer is Here / WATCH

*Yep, just like the headline says, the official “Coming 2 America” trailer is here. Take part in the royal festivities on Prime Video on March 5. In the meantime, check out the trailer, above.

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

Directed by Craig Brewer

Screenplay by Kenya Barris and Barry W. Blaustein & David Sheffield

Story by Barry W. Blaustein & David Sheffield and Justin Kanew

Based on characters created by Eddie Murphy

Produced by Kevin Misher and Eddie Murphy

Costumes by Ruth E. Carter

Executive Produced by Brian Oliver, Bradley Fischer, Valerii An, Kenya Barris, Charisse Hewitt-Webster, Michele Imperato Stabile and Andy Berman

Starring Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. Also starring John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, Bella Murphy