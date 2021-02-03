Shannon Sharpe Says Brady Got a Pass for Backing Trump Because He’s White. QB ‘Responds’ (Watch)

*Tom Brady hardly ever fumbles, but he totally dropped the ball this week when asked about his support for former President Donald Trump.

Remember that time in 2015 when a MAGA hat was spotted in the then-New England Patriot QB’s locker during a post-game presser, and he said that Trump had done “amazing things?”

During a Zoom press conference with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback on Monday, USA Today’s Nancy Armour brought up Shannon Sharpe’s recent comments on FS1’s “Undisputed,” pointing out that Black athletes (like LeBron James, for instance) could never voice support for a controversial figure (like Minister Louis Farrakhan, for instance) without catching a whole lot of hell. Sharpe said Brady got a pass for his support of Trump because he’s white.

“A prominent black athlete can never say, Minister Farrakhan is just my friend. They’d try to cancel anybody with the mere mention of Mister Farrakhan’s name,” Sharpe told co-host Skip Bayless.

How would America react? pic.twitter.com/35uJlmQn4G — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 27, 2021

Asked by Armour to share his thoughts on the matter, Brady scrambled out of the pocket and threw the ball away.

