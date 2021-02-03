Peace of Mind with Taraji – Call Me She: Are Pronouns Really That Important? / WATCH

Throughout this powerful season of Peace of Mind with Taraji, Golden Globe Award-Winning Actress Taraji P. Henson and her best friend and co-host Tracie Jade have cast a spotlight on the challenging mental health issues facing us today – particularly of those in the Black community – in enlightening interviews with Gabrielle Union, Mary J. Blige, Gabourey Sidibe, Jay Pharoah, Tamar Braxton and many others they discussed topics ranging from PTSD, depression, bulimia, police brutality, mental breakdowns, and more.

On Monday’s episode of finale week, Taraji and Tracie sat down with three Black trans women to discuss their mental health struggles in the face of rampant bigotry and violence within their community. On today’s episode Therapist and Stanford University psychologist Dr. LaWanda Hill breaks down the education and policy changes necessary to improve the quality of life for transgender people, especially Black trans women.

Key statistics addressed in today’s episode:

Over 35 transgender and gender-nonconforming people were murdered in 2020 – USA Today

23% of transgender people do not see a doctor when they need to, for fear of being mistreated. – Transequality.org

Transgender people are two times more likely to take their own lives when people don’t use their correct pronouns. – Forbes

Some highlights from the episode include: