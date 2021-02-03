OWN Drops First Look Trailer for New Drama Series ‘Delilah’ [WATCH]

*OWN has dropped the first promo trailer and tease art for new drama “Delilah,” from acclaimed “Greenleaf” creator Craig Wright, who serves as executive producer along with Charles Randolph-Wright and Oprah Winfrey.

Maahra Hill (“Black-ish,” “How to Get Away With Murder”) stars as Delilah Connolly, a headstrong, highly principled lawyer living in Charlotte, North Carolina. Delilah’s doing her best to raise two kids alone and keep her ties to family, friends and faith strong, all the while ceaselessly seeking justice for those who need it most, in a time when the rich and powerful of Charlotte and beyond will do anything to stop her. Jill Marie Jones (“Girlfriends”) appears as Tamara Roberts, Delilah’s confidante and best friend; Susan Heyward (“Orange is the New Black”), portrays Demetria Barnes, Delilah’s newly hired, fearless, and ambitious associate; and Ozioma Akagha (Marvel’s “Runaways”), plays Delilah’s unfailingly sunny secretary, Harper Omereoha.

Check out the teaser trailer above.

We previously reported, the series regulars include Kelly Jacobs, Khalil Johnson, and Braelyn Rankins along with LaMonica Garrett, Lyriq Bent, Joseph Callender (Overcomer), Michel Curiel (Sistas, The Walking Dead: World Beyond), Nigel Gibbs (Breaking Bad, Beautiful Boy), Leonard Harmon (Black Boots), Candace B. Harris (The Single Life, Valor), Gray Hawks (Outer Banks), Joe Holt (The Walking Dead: The World Beyond, The Punisher), Saycon Sengbloh (In The Dark, Scandal) and Amanda Tavarez (Queen Sugar, Cake: The Series), who recur.

Additionally, Ayoka Chenzira directed two episodes. Crystle C. Roberson also took on an episode in the eight-episode season. Award-winning directors Charles Randolph-Wright and Cheryl Dunye were previously announced.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Harpo Films, filmed in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will air on OWN in March 2021.

In addition to creating and executive producing OWN’s hit drama series “Greenleaf,” Craig Wright is currently developing a spinoff of “Greenleaf” for OWN. Wright served as writer and producer on “Lost” and “Six Feet Under,” and was supervising producer on the long-running series “Brothers and Sisters.” He was Emmy-nominated for his writing on “Six Feet Under,” and received three WGA Award nominations, winning the Dramatic Series award in 2004 for “Lost.” In addition, Wright was executive producer and writer for “Tyrant” and “Rush” and was consulting producer on “United States of Tara.”

