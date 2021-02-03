*The nominations for the 78th Golden Globe Awards were announced on Wednesday, with David Fincher’s “Mank” and “The Crown” leading the nods.

Netflix has earned 42 nominations, with 22 in film categories and 20 in television, including for “The Crown” (six nods), “Ozark” (four nods) and “The Queen’s Gambit” (two nods). Surprisingly, the streamer’s “Da 5 Bloods” from Spike Lee was snubbed. The acclaimed film was the last project Chadwick Boseman shot before his death in August.

Boseman has been nominated posthumously for his performance in George C. Wolfe’s August Wilson adaptation “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” as was his co-star, Viola Davis. Other acting nominees included Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”), Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”), Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”), Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”), Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”); James Corden (“The Prom”) and the young star of “News of the World,” Helena Zengel.

READ MORE: Spike Lee Reflects on His Iconic Career: ‘You Can Delay Father Time’ [VIDEO]

Here’s a thread of this year’s #GoldenGlobes nominations! For a full list with pictures and bios visit https://t.co/g3KJvHTGlp — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Spike Lee’s children, Jackson and Satchel, are this year’s Golden Globe Ambassadors—so they will hand out trophies and escort winners off the stage at the show.

The 78th annual Golden Globes will air live on Feb. 28 on NBC (8 EST/5 PST) with Tina Fey hosting live in New York and Amy Poehler in Beverly Hills.

Here is the list of nominees at this year’s Golden Globes (via MSN):

MOVIES

Drama

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Comedy or musical

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Hamilton”

“Music”

“Palm Springs”

“The Prom”

Actress in a drama

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Actor in a drama

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”

Actress in a comedy or musical

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Kate Hudson, “Music”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”

Rosamund Pike, “I Care A Lot”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma”

Actor in a comedy or musical

Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

James Corden, “The Prom”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”

Supporting actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Jared Leto, “The Little Things”

Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Supporting actress

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

Director

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Regina King, “One Night in Miami”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Screenplay

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Jack Fincher, “Mank”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “The Father”

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

Foreign language

“Another Round”

“La Llorona”

“The Life Ahead”

“Minari”

“Two of Us”

Animated film

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Original song

“Fight for You” (from “Judas and the Black Messiah”)

“Hear My Voice” (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

“Io Sì (Seen)” (“The Life Ahead”)

“Speak Now” (”One Night in Miami”)

“Tigress & Tweed” (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”)

Original score

Alexandre Desplat, “The Midnight Sky”

Ludwig Goransson, “Tenet”

James Newton Howard, “News of the World”

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, “Mank”

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, “Soul”

TELEVISION

Drama

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Ratched”

Comedy or musical

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

Limited series or TV movie

“Normal People”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“Small Axe”

“The Undoing”

“Unorthodox”

Actress in a drama

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”

Actor in a drama

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Al Pacino, “Hunters”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Actress in a comedy or musical

Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Jane Levy, “Zoe’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Actor in a comedy or musical

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Actress in a limited series or TV movie

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Actor in a limited series or TV movie

Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor”

Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Supporting actress

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”

Supporting actor

John Boyega, “Small Axe”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule”

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”