Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Home Social Heat
Social Heat

Monique Samuels Claims She’s NEVER Going Back to ‘RHOP’ – Not Down with the Nastiness

By Fisher Jack
0

Monique-Samuels - Getty
Monique-Samuels – Getty

*Monique Samuels’ exit from Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac is a permanent one. The reality star quit the show after the fifth season wrapped last year. She said during a recent interview that she’d never return to the show.

During the season, she had a physical altercation with her former friend Candiace Dillard. She also previously alleged that some of her co-stars plotted against her and wanted to spread a rumor that her husband didn’t father their youngest child.

Monique Samuels is now explaining why she’s leaving for good.

“I will never be back on that show because too much has happened and to me, if people were really genuine and they really feel any type of remorse as they try to hold me accountable at a time that I wasn’t ready. Some of these ladies have done some really nasty, disgusting things and I’ve not had one apology in my direction. My husband has not been apologized too.”

She added, “We don’t feel we were treated unfairly — We were treated unfairly. Without a shadow of a doubt, we were. If you could’ve heard some of the questions that weren’t shown, it was like guns a blazin’ in my direction.”

CHECK THIS OUT: Hawks to Launch Investigation Over ‘Courtside Karen’ Incident with LeBron James

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Previous article‘Harlem On My Mind’ is MSNBC’s Special BHM Series of the ‘Into America with Trymaine Lee’ Podcast Beginning Tomorrow, Feb. 4
Next article‘Lift Every Voice and Meme’: Hilarious Black Card Game Kickstarts Just in Time for BHM!
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Monique Samuels Claims She’s NEVER Going Back to ‘RHOP’ – Not Down with the Nastiness

Fisher Jack - 0
*Monique Samuels’ exit from Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac is a permanent one. The reality star quit the show after the fifth season...
Read more
Business

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos will Step Down As CEO / Andy Jassy will Take Over

Fisher Jack - 0
*Amazon announced that CEO Jeff Bezos will be stepping down from his top role and transitioning to the role of executive chair of the...
Read more
Social Heat

JaRule Has No Problem with Trump Using His New ICONN App After Twitter Ban

Fisher Jack - 0
*Although former President Donald Trump has been booted from almost all the popular social media apps, he’s still free to use one. While speaking...
Read more
Social Heat

Woman (‘Courtside Karen’) Who Called LeBron A F**king Loser’ Apologizes

Fisher Jack - 0
*Juliana Carlos, the woman dubbed "Courtside Karen” following her verbal altercation with Lakers star Lebron James, is speaking out once again, but this time...
Read more
Social Heat

Mariah Carey Sued by Her Estranged Sister Alison Over Memoir Allegations

Fisher Jack - 0
*So much for sisterly love. In her latest memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” the singer claimed her older sister Alison was abusive towards...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO