Monique Samuels Claims She’s NEVER Going Back to ‘RHOP’ – Not Down with the Nastiness

*Monique Samuels’ exit from Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac is a permanent one. The reality star quit the show after the fifth season wrapped last year. She said during a recent interview that she’d never return to the show.

During the season, she had a physical altercation with her former friend Candiace Dillard. She also previously alleged that some of her co-stars plotted against her and wanted to spread a rumor that her husband didn’t father their youngest child.

Monique Samuels is now explaining why she’s leaving for good.

“I will never be back on that show because too much has happened and to me, if people were really genuine and they really feel any type of remorse as they try to hold me accountable at a time that I wasn’t ready. Some of these ladies have done some really nasty, disgusting things and I’ve not had one apology in my direction. My husband has not been apologized too.”

She added, “We don’t feel we were treated unfairly — We were treated unfairly. Without a shadow of a doubt, we were. If you could’ve heard some of the questions that weren’t shown, it was like guns a blazin’ in my direction.”

