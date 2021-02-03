Wednesday, February 3, 2021
‘Lift Every Voice and Meme’: Hilarious Black Card Game Kickstarts Just in Time for BHM!

By Fisher Jack
Lift Every Voice & Meme

*This Black History Month, #supportblackbusiness and help us bring a game to life that will help you honor Black culture and heritage All. Year. Long. Lift Every Voice and Meme is for the culture, by the culture!

Lift Every Voice and Meme, the hilarious, adults-only (we mean it!) Black card game that’s #BlackTwitter and Instagram inspired, JUST launched on Kickstarter! Check out the campaign here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/levam/lift-every-voice-and-meme-a-black-card-game

Created by serial entrepreneurs, master entertainers and HBCU grads Morgan and Kareem Hawthorne, Lift Every Voice and Meme is the Black culture party game you’ve been waiting for—and now, they need your help to bring it to the broader Black community!

Lift Every Voice & Meme1

What makes our game special? It’s the baked mac and cheese, silk press, favorite cousin, fresh hair line, Forever First Lady of games. Basically, it’s Black and bomb AF.

Will you put a lil’ somethin in our tank? All it takes is a $30 pledge to get your own copy of Lift Every Voice and Meme, but we’ve gotta hit our $10k funding goal to be able to make it happen!

We’ve also got some next-level, boss status backing levels that you can choose from – every Lift Every Voice and Meme comes with (320) caption cards, (102) photo cards, (15) Remix cards and (1) meme easel and is meant for 3-15 players, who are 18+! You’ll pair hilarious pictures with wild and crazy caption cards to make some ridiculous and reckless memes of your own!
Fisher Jack

