Wednesday, February 3, 2021
From Carter G. Woodson to Kendrick Lamar: Smithsonian Honors Black ‘Men of Change’ in Outdoor Exhibit (Watch)

*On the first day of Black History Month, Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum opened “Men of Change: Taking it to the Streets,” an outdoor exhibit featuring prominent African American men who have shaped our world.

Carter G. Woodson, Alvin Ailey, Ryan Coogler and Kendrick Lamar are among the 27 men profiled in the exhibit, which is spread over two blocks of the Deanwood neighborhood in Washington D.C.’s Ward 7, around the Deanwood Recreational Center and Ron Brown High School.

Visitor looks at the IMAGINING section of the Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum’s exhibition, Men of Change: Taking it to the Streets in Deanwood, D.C.

The men hail from a cross section of disciplines, including politics, sports, science, entertainment, business and religion. The Smithsonian said they were chosen because they understood the value of asserting their own agency by owning their own stories.

The exhibition runs through May 31, and spontaneous projections will take place throughout Ward 8 to extend the reach of the exhibition’s impact.

The Men of Change include:

• Dick Gregory
• W.E.B Du Bois
• John H. Johnson
• Alvin Ailey
• Carter G. Woodson
• August Wilson
• LeBron James
• Dr. Rob Gore
• Charles Hamilton Houston
• Ryan Coogler
• Kendrick Lamar
• Shaka Senghor
• Ta-Nehisi Coates
• Charles Bolden
• Kehinde Wiley
• Bayard Rustin
• James Baldwin
• Romare Bearden
• Duke Ellington
• John Coltrane
• Miles Davis
• Louis Armstrong
• Robert F. Smith
• Andrew Young
• Muhammad Ali/Cleveland Summit
• Bob Moses
• Michael Seibel

EURPublisher01

