Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Former Seahawk Chad Wheeler Pleads Not Guilty in Domestic Violence Case

By Ny MaGee
*Former Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Chad Wheeler pleaded not guilty during an arraignment on Monday to criminal charges of first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest.

We previously reported, Wheeler was arrested and charged last week after viciously beating his girlfriend unconscious twice on January 22 and leaving her for dead. At one point she woke up and he allegedly asked her, “Wow you’re alive?” — that’s when she ran into the bathroom and called 911, CBS reported.

When police arrived, they heard her screaming, prompting officers to force entry into the home, the report said. Officers found the victim covered in blood and her left arm was limp. She was hospitalized and Wheeler was detained.

The victim allegedly told police that Wheeler is bipolar and attacked her because she refused to bow down to him. 

READ MORE: Seahawks Release Chad Wheeler Following Domestic Violence Charge

The Seahawks responded to news of the assault by cutting Wheeler and issuing a statement saying he is a free agent and “no longer with the team.” 

On Monday, Wheeler’s (presumably ex) girlfriend appeared in court with her left arm in a sling as he was ordered to remain in Washington on electronic home detention as a condition of his pretrial release. He was previously ordered to have no contact with the victim and to surrender any weapons.

Wheeler has been out of jail since posting bond on Jan. 26. He has been equipped with a GPS ankle monitoring device. 

In a series of tweets following his release, Wheeler wrote: “Events happened over the weekend that transpired from a manic episode. I am deeply sorry for the pain and suffering that I have caused to [the woman] and her family. I apologize profusely for the turmoil that I have caused to my family, teammates, fans and those closest to me. The most important thing right now is that [the woman] gets the care she needs and I get help. Both are happening.

“It is time for me to walk away from football and get the help I need to never again pose a threat to another. I cannot express my sorrow or remorse enough. I am truly ashamed.”

Meanwhile, the Seahawks “encourage Chad to get the help he needs.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

