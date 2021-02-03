Country Music Superstar Morgan Wallen Caught on Video Using N-Word (Watch)

*Country music star Morgan Wallen, whose tracks are at times laced with hip hop’s trap beats, has infuriated some of his biggest fans after being captured in a video using the N-word.

This is the same artist whose initial “Saturday Night Live” booking was cancelled last year after he broke the show’s COVID-19 protocol and was seen kissing a girl at a packed party full of folks without masks.

On Tuesday, TMZ posted footage of the singer referring to one of his friends as a “p**sy ass n**ga.” Several friends were gathered outside of his Nashville home following a night out. Watch below:

Wallen sent a statement to TMZ issuing an apology, noting that he’s “embarrassed and sorry,” there are “no excuses” for the language he used and that he promises to do better moving forward.