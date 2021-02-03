Country Music Singer Morgan Wallen Dropped by Radio, Sirius, Label, CMT for Using N-Word

*SiriusXM has pulled country music star Morgan Wallen’s content after he was captured in a video using the N-word.

We previously reported, this is the same artist whose initial “Saturday Night Live” booking was canceled last year after he broke the show’s COVID-19 protocol and was seen kissing a girl at a packed party full of folks without masks.

On Tuesday, TMZ posted footage of the singer referring to one of his friends as a “p**sy ass n**ga.” Wallen sent a statement to TMZ issuing an apology, noting that he’s “embarrassed and sorry,” there are “no excuses” for the language he used and that he promises to do better moving forward.

According to the outlet, Morgan’s own record label Big Loud has curbed him over the controversy, telling TMZ “In the wake of recent events, Big Loud Records has made the decision to suspend Morgan Wallen’s contract indefinitely.”

Meanwhile, CMT — Country Music Television — has announced that all appearances and performances of Morgan will be removed from their platform.

iHeartRadio is also pulling the plug on airing his music in wake of him using the racial slur, according to the report. A spokesperson for the company said, “In light of Morgan Wallen’s recent actions involving the use of a racial slur, we have made the decision to remove his music and content from our stations effective immediately.”

Black country music star Mickey Guyton weighed in on Morgan’s situation on social media, writing: “When I read comments saying ‘this is not who we are’ I laugh because this is exactly who country music is. I’ve witnessed it for 10 gd years. You guys should just read some of the vile comments hurled at me on a daily basis. It’s a cold hard truth to face but it is the truth.”