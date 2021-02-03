Cory A. Haywood: The Expression ‘Black Girl Magic’ Perpetuates White Supremacy

Disclaimer: The views, opinions and positions expressed by the author of the following article and those providing comments are HIS alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, positions of EURweb or any employee thereof.

*When slavery began in America, slave owners implemented a callous system to permanently vanquish the longevity of nuclear black families.

In essence, they ripped black families apart – separating black slave fathers from their wives and children.

This methodology forced black slave women to develop traits that would compensate for the absence of their husbands.

They became more independent, self-governed, and more importantly, they adopted an inner-hardness to safeguard themselves from the demoralizing challenges of servitude and raising children practically alone.

These realities fulfilled an objective for slave owners who recognized that strong male energy was pivotal in preserving stable families and communities.

They wanted complete physical and emotional control of their slaves – and accomplishing that goal required them to emasculate the black male slaves while forcing the females to adopt masculine energy.

Today, more than 200 years after slavery was eradicated in 1865, white males in positions of power within various industries are perpetuating the same slave cycle that intentionally empowers black women and flagrantly subjugates black men.

As a result, black women are made to feel superior to their male counterparts, thus continuing a blockage of progress for patriarchal black families and communities.

In other words, there’s been a deliberate agenda implemented to neutralize black progress, and it’s rooted in the removal of black men from their natural-born roles as leaders and shepherds in their villages.

That’s where the expression “Black Girl Magic” comes from. It denotes superiority. It undermines the existence and importance of black men.

Most importantly, it underscores the primary goal of white supremacy, which is, to suppress all measurable opportunities for advancement or growth in communities of color.

Again, I stress the critical need for black men to operate as leaders in their homes and neighborhoods. It’s the missing link in a narrative that depicts black women in these roles. As a consequence, the community is falling apart. There’s no structure, no backbone. It neutralizes any threat of black progress.

This plays right into the hands of white supremacy.

“Black Girl Magic” is a term that celebrates the superiority of black women, but not in a way that will foster peace and cooperation between them and black men. It merely encourages the notion that black men aren’t necessary in the grand scheme of black progress. It’s widening a schism between both genders, not closing it.

Moreover, I’ve heard the expression “Black Girl Magic” used to describe relationships and marriages between white men and black women. That’s without question symptomatic of white supremacy, and to a small degree, it delineates self-hatred.

I’m just sayin.

When Serena Williams married her white husband … and subsequently revealed photographs of their bi-racial baby on Instagram … the media called it Black Girl Magic.”

When Meghan Markle exchanged nuptials with her white husband, Prince Harry of Sussex (Britain), the media called it “Black Girl Magic.”

When Vice President Kamala Harris – who’s married to a white man – helped Joe Biden (another white man) pander his way into the White House … the media called it “Black Girl Magic.”

Notice a pattern here?

Why is it “magical” for a black woman to marry a white male? It’s the “Olivia Pope” effect – her character in “Scandal” willingly sacrificed her own black father to keep her WHITE lover out of harm’s way.

I’ve never heard the expression used when black women get married to black men. If that ain’t white supremacy, what is?

I’ll take it a step further – forget about the interracial hookups for now.

I just wanna know – why are black women being encouraged to celebrate their INDIVIDUAL achievements, while their families and communities are falling apart?

What’s “magical” about the disproportionately high rate of single motherhood among black females? What’s “magical” about the high rates of abortion and unplanned pregnancies among black females?

What’s “magical” about being a welfare queen, or a section 8 princess?

What’s “magical” about the obnoxious screaming and brawling that black women take part in during these reality shows?

Why isn’t “Black Girl Magic” an expression that’s used to describe black women who support and empower their families and communities, not just themselves? I guess it’s because they’d rather feed their egos than nurture their men and children.

Cory A. Haywood, is a freelance writer and expert on Negro foolishness. Contact him via: [email protected] and/or visit his blog: www.enterthehat.com, or send him a message on Twitter: @coryahaywood