*“It’s from my EP. I’m still working on it, still recording songs,” said Shardella Sessions about her new single “Everything” (Atlas Elite Entertainment). The R&B single, to me, has a Hip-Hop flavor to it; it’s written by Shardella with music by Roy Chase.

Sessions is not new to the music business, starting professionally at the tender age of 12. She appears on the “Nothing Shall Separate Me” Contemporary Gospel single of her mother, veteran R&B/Cotemporary Gospel recording artist Angel Sessions. She became a member of R&B group One Unity and soon after started expressing her songwriting talents writing songs for her solo career. Shardella signed to Atlas Elite Entertainment (Angel Sessions, Rodney Crews and Demetrius Guidry) and released her solo debut album “Evolution” in 2017. Sessions immediately became a “chart topper” when “Evolution” debuted at #1 on the Amazon chart.

“I’m really inspired by old-school R&B,” Shardella pointed out. “My mother was an R&B singer before singing Gospel…Aliyah is one of my favorite artists.”

“I’m old-school and new-school,” she said of her style.

Shardella Sessions, a Hollywood Music in Media Award nominee, is the one to watch out for. www.AtlasEliteEntertainment.com

