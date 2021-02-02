Tuesday, February 2, 2021
‘Saved by the Bell’ Star Dustin Diamond Dead at 44 After Cancer Battle

By Ny MaGee
*Dustin Diamond, who played Screech on “Saved by the Bell,” died Monday after a battle with cancer. He was 44-years-old.

“We are saddened to confirm Dustin Diamond’s passing on Monday, February 1st, 2021 due to carcinoma. He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago,” said Diamond’s rep in a statement, per PEOPLE. “In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.”

“We’ve been working alongside Dustin over the last twenty-one years. It goes without saying that our relationship cannot be categorized exclusively as business. He has become a larger part of our everyday life: A part of our family and friend circle. We are aware that Dustin is not considered reputable by most,” the rep continued. “He’s had a history of mishaps, of unfortunate events. We want the public to understand that he was not intentionally malevolent. He–much like the rest of those who act out and behave poorly—had undergone a great deal of turmoil and heartache. His actions, though rebukeable, stemmed from loss and the lack of knowledge on how to process that pain properly. In actuality, Dustin was a humorous and high-spirited individual whose greatest passion was to make others laugh. He was able to sense and feel other peoples’ emotions to such a length that he was able to feel them too—a strength and a flaw, all in one.”

READ MORE: Lark Voorhies Returning for ‘Saved By the Bell’ Reboot

saved by the bell cast-Dustin Diamond
Twitter

“Dustin Diamond was a character in and of himself: an unpredictable spitfire who always left us shocked, but never left us bored,” the rep added. “We are thankful he trusted us enough to share his genuine, authentic self with our team. We wish you knew him in the way that we did. We please ask that you give room for privacy to our team and Mr. Diamond’s family during this tragic time, as we grieve and remember the memories spent together. This loss is as much stinging as it is sudden.”

Fans and celebrities are paying tribute to Diamond on social media, including his former “Saved by the Bell” costars Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Lark Voorhies, and Elizabeth Berkley

In a statement to PEOPLE, Gosselaar said: “I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dustin Diamond, a true comedic genius. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce. A pie in your face, my comrade.”

Voorhies added, “words cannot experience the grief that I am feeling right now.”

“Dustin and I had a warm and special friendship, he was a caring gentleman, and my memories of him will always be cherished,” she continued. “I am so very sorry he is gone. But it’s exceptionally sad for his close loved ones who have do deal with his tragic death and their own great loss. My heart goes out to them at this trying time.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

