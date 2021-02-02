Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Home News Black Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

Rapper Silento Charged with Murdering His Cousin in Georgia

By Ny MaGee
0

Silento on stage
Twitter

*Rapper Silentó, best known for the hit single “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” was arrested and charged with murdering his cousin in Georgia on February 1.

Silentó (born Richard Lamar “Ricky” Hawk), 23, was taken into custody Monday morning and charged with felony murder in the death of Frederick Rooks, a statement from the DeKalb County Police Department via Twitter.

Rooks was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at a home in Panthersville, Georgia, on January 21. He was 34.

After a “thorough investigation” Silentó was identified as the “person responsible for Rooks’ murder,” police spokesperson Michaela Vincent told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

READ MORE: Mariah Carey Sued by Her Estranged Sister Alison Over Memoir Allegations

Here’s more from NBC News:

A DeKalb County Police Department incident report shows that officers found Frederick Rooks, 34, lying on a road in Panthersville, southeast of Atlanta, about 3:30 a.m. Jan. 21. Rooks had been shot in the face and a leg, the report says. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Neighbors heard several gunshots and alerted authorities, the report says. Security video showed several cars fleeing, one honking its horn.

The former teenage rap sensation was arrested twice in 2020, one for domestic violence and assault involving a hatchet and another on driving charges for driving 143 mph on Interstate 85.

Silentó’s 2015 song “Whip/Nae Nae” earned him a top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. The music video for the track and dance craze has been viewed more than 1.5 billion times on YouTube.

Shortly before his arrest for murder, the one-hit-wonder reportedly asked fans on his Instagram story to send him money via CashApp for “selfies, videos and shoutouts”.

Previous articleObama Speechwriter Pens Memoir About President’s Response to Mother Emanuel Church Massacre (Video)
Next articleA Cussin’ & Fussin’ ‘Courtside Karen’ Comes for LeBron and Gets Sent Home / WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Mariah Carey Sued by Her Estranged Sister Alison Over Memoir Allegations

Fisher Jack - 0
*So much for sisterly love. In her latest memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” the singer claimed her older sister Alison was abusive towards...
Read more
Social Heat

Political Star Stacey Abrams is Now A Nobel Peace Prize Nominee!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Former Georgia governor Democratic candidate and star voting rights activist Stacey Abrams has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize! That’s right! Reuters reports that...
Read more
Social Heat

800 Capitol Rioters Just Might Get Away Clean As Justice Dept. Considers Dropping Charges

Fisher Jack - 0
*While there were zero issues with locating and prosecuting Black Lives Matter protestors, The Washington Post reports that the FBI and Justice Department are...
Read more
Social Heat

Raz B and Moniece Slaughter do IG Live to Talk Chris Stokes Molestation Allegations / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While she previously alluded back in 2010 that Raz B was lying about his allegations against Chris Stokes, in-between time, Moniece Slaughter, the mother...
Read more
Social Heat

Beyoncé’s Rapper ‘Cousin’ (Martell ‘Kardone’ Derouen) Shot Dead at 34

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Texas-based rapper by the name of Martell Derouen, who performed under the name Kardone, has died of a gunshot wound. He was 34....
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO