Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Meet Deborah Archer, First African American President of the ACLU (Video)

Deborah Archer

*The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) announced that its national board has elected Deborah Archer as its new president. Archer becomes the first Black woman to head the organization’s 69 person board.

“After beginning my career as an ACLU fellow, it is an honor to come full circle and now lead the organization as board president,” said Archer in a written statement. “The ACLU has proven itself as an invaluable voice in the fight for civil rights in the last four years of the Trump era, and we are better positioned than ever to face the work ahead. This organization has been part of every important battle for civil liberties during our first century, and we are committed to continuing that legacy as we enter our second. I could not be more excited to get to work.”

Archer replaces Susan Herman, who stepped down after leading the organization’s board for 12 years. Archer has been an ACLU board member since 2009 and has served as a general counsel and member of the executive committee of the board since 2017. She also serves on the board of directors of the New York Civil Liberties Union.

Here’s Archer in a Jan. 22, 2021 interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber prior to her being elected president of the ACLU. She speaks on the criminal activity of former military and police officers during the MAGA insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

