Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Home Entertainment Books
Books

Meet Aiden Taylor, 11-Year-Old Author of ‘Me and My Afro’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

*Meet Aiden Taylor… an 11-year-old author whose new book aims to help kids like him “love the way they are.”

The sixth-grader has penned the children’s book, “Me and My Afro,” which follows all the adventures Aiden and his afro take together. Here’s the synopsis:

A young boy with an Afro celebrates his uniqueness in this precious and simple story about loving oneself and what makes us different. From 10-year-old debut author, Aiden M. Taylor, comes this self-styled and joyful narrative about feeling comfortable and letting the world know that he loves himself-and his Afro. Filled with vibrant and cheerful illustrations, this book is a perfect read-aloud for families who wish to enjoy together a charming story of self-love and pride; and for those looking for a sweet opportunity to have a dialogue about the uniqueness and beauty of all children.

Spencer Jaffe, Aiden’s mentor through New York City’s Big Brothers Big Sisters program, encouraged Aiden to write Me and My Afro and helped him edit the 26-page book, PEOPLE reports. 

“It’s been incredible to watch the perseverance he’s had in writing and promoting the book,” said Jaffe.

READ MORE: Ja Rule Announces Launch of His App Iconn, Says Trump Allowed to Join

Aiden Taylor

“Aiden just shows if you put your mind to something, you can accomplish anything,” said Jaffe. “Aiden’s book has inspired so many kids already … I might be the big brother, but I learn from Aiden every day.”

Aiden also enlisted his mom Monique to help get the graphics together

“Her job was telling the publisher and the illustrator [Tana Teeya] what I wanted the pictures to look like,” he says. “For example, I wanted a picture of an ice skating rink downtown and there’s water behind it, and when they first drew it, there was no water behind it, so she told them and they fixed it.” 

“It makes me feel great because I accomplished this big goal,” Aiden said. “Writing’s very fun,” he added, “and I want to keep inspiring other kids.” 

“Me and My Afro” and its accompanying coloring book were published in August. Purchase it on Amazon here.

Previous articleWoman (‘Courtside Karen’) Who Called LeBron A F**king Loser’ Apologizes
Next articleNew ’90 Day Fiance’ Game Show ‘Love Games’ Coming to Discovery+ / WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Woman (‘Courtside Karen’) Who Called LeBron A F**king Loser’ Apologizes

Fisher Jack - 0
*Juliana Carlos, the woman dubbed "Courtside Karen” following her verbal altercation with Lakers star Lebron James, is speaking out once again, but this time...
Read more
Social Heat

Mariah Carey Sued by Her Estranged Sister Alison Over Memoir Allegations

Fisher Jack - 0
*So much for sisterly love. In her latest memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” the singer claimed her older sister Alison was abusive towards...
Read more
Social Heat

Political Star Stacey Abrams is Now A Nobel Peace Prize Nominee!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Former Georgia governor Democratic candidate and star voting rights activist Stacey Abrams has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize! That’s right! Reuters reports that...
Read more
Social Heat

800 Capitol Rioters Just Might Get Away Clean As Justice Dept. Considers Dropping Charges

Fisher Jack - 0
*While there were zero issues with locating and prosecuting Black Lives Matter protestors, The Washington Post reports that the FBI and Justice Department are...
Read more
Social Heat

Raz B and Moniece Slaughter do IG Live to Talk Chris Stokes Molestation Allegations / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While she previously alluded back in 2010 that Raz B was lying about his allegations against Chris Stokes, in-between time, Moniece Slaughter, the mother...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO