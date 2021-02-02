Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Marilyn Manson Calls Sexual Abuse Allegations ‘Horrible Distortions of Reality’

By Ny MaGee
*Singer Marilyn Manson is speaking out against allegations that he sexually abused five women, including actress Evan Rachel Wood

Wood, 33, detailed the sexual, physical, and emotional abuse she allegedly endured in an Instagram post on Feb. 1. The Westworld actress claims Manson (real name: Brian Warner) “started grooming [her]” as a teen and “horrifically abused [her] for years.”

Wood previously spoke out years ago about being sexually assaulted but didn’t name her abuser at the time. 

“He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” Wood wrote on Instagram. “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.”

Wood and Manson started dating in December 2006 but they broke up in 2008 only to reunite and get engaged in January 2010 before calling it quits seven months later. 

It wasn’t long after her post went viral that five more women came forward sharing their own instances of sexual abuse at the hands of the musician. 

“I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent,” Wood said in her statement.

“I was emotionally abused, terrorized and scarred. I was locked in rooms when I was ‘bad’, sometimes forced to listen to him entertaining other women,” wrote McNeilly in hers. “Kept away from certain friends or if I didn’t he would threaten to come after them.”

“The reason I’m finally sharing this traumatic experience is for my healing and because I’m done being silent,” Gabriella captioned her post. “I don’t believe it’s fair for someone to not be held accountable for their horrific actions. I’m not a victim. I’m a survivor.”

On Monday, Manson, 52, shared a statement in which he called the accusations “horrible distortions of reality.”

“Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” he said in a statement posted on his Instagram. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Meanwhile, Manson has been dropped by his record label Loma Vista Recordings amid the controversy. 

“In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album effective immediately,” the label wrote on Instagram. “Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

