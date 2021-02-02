Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Jermaine Dupri featured in Live Nation’s ‘My Rhythm and My Blues’ Series

By Fisher Jack
Jermaine Dupri stars in the newest episode of My Rhythm and My Blues discussing his chart-topping hits with Mariah Carey, Usher, TLC and more! Getting his start in Atlanta, he shares the importance of a collaborative and supportive music community on his career as well as education to advance Black leadership in the industry.

My Rhythm and My Blues centers around artists and executives as they share deep, meaningful opinions on topics such as racial double-standards for artists, diversity within music companies, and the history of revolutionary songs.

The series will live on Live Nation’s Live From Home, an all-new virtual music hub keeping fans connected to their favorite artists featuring daily live streams, performances, new music and more.

Fisher Jack

