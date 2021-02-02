Tuesday, February 2, 2021
JaRule Has No Problem with Trump Using His New ICONN App After Twitter Ban

By Fisher Jack
JaRule & Trump (Getty)
*Although former President Donald Trump has been booted from almost all the popular social media apps, he’s still free to use one. While speaking with TMZ, Ja Rule gave Trump the green light to hop on his celebrity booking app called “Iconn.”

The rap star said Trump can freely create an account but only if he doesn’t push his supporters to act out: “It’s freedom for everybody,” Ja told the outlet. “But I suppose if he started doing crazy things like trying to rile up his base and get the proud boys going on Iconn, then he got to go. Any funny sh*t out of you Donnie and you gotta go.”

Ja went on to say, “[Jack Dorsey] said it best when he [banned] Trump. He said that he believes that it’s the right thing to do but he also believes this is a slippery slope. And that’s exactly what I felt about it—the decision that was made. I really do believe it was the right decision because the rhetoric and the things he was tweeting … they rushed the goddamn Capitol for christ’s sake. Something had to be done.” Ja added, “So Trump, come on over to Iconn and get yourself a page. But you better behave.”

