Bounce and Brown Sugar Celebrate Black History Month with Excellent Line Up of Films / WATCH

*During Black History Month, Bounce and the Brown Sugar App have curated movies that celebrate the sacrifice, resilience, and contributions of African Americans, including Southside With You, With Drawn Arms, Gifted Hands, King (3 Part Mini-Series), Road To Freedom: The Vernon Johns Story and Lean On Me.

Also included is the International film, Lara And The Beat which recognizes and celebrates cultural diversity.

