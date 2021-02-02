Bounce and Brown Sugar Celebrate Black History Month with Excellent Line Up of Films / WATCH

*During Black History Month, Bounce and the Brown Sugar App have curated movies that celebrate the sacrifice, resilience, and contributions of African Americans, including Southside With You, With Drawn Arms, Gifted Hands, King (3 Part Mini-Series), Road To Freedom: The Vernon Johns Story and Lean On Me.
Also included is the International film, Lara And The Beat which recognizes and celebrates cultural diversity.
MORE NEWS: American Airlines, Capital One & Mastercard Respond to Black Woman’s ‘Racially Insensitive’ Bank Charge
- Southside With You – Stars Tika Sumpter, Parker Sawyers, Vanessa Bell Calloway – The tale of the 1989 summer afternoon when the future President of the United States, Barack Obama, wooed his future First Lady, Michelle Obama, on a first date across Chicago’s South Side.
- With Drawn Arms – Features Tommie Smith, Colin Kaepernick, Jesse Williams, Barack Obama, John Lewis – Tommie Smith looks back 50 years to the moment that helped define a movement and changed the course of his life forever.
- Gifted Hands – Stars Cuba Gooding Jr., Kimberly, Elise, Aunjanue Ellis – The Biography of a young man who was inspired by his mother to overcome poverty and prejudice and became a pioneer in the field of neurosurgery.
- King (3 Part Mini-Series) – Stars Paul Winfield, Cicely Tyson, Ossie Davis, Howard E. Rollins Jr., Ernie Hudson, Tony Bennett, Al Freeman Jr. – The story of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., stretching from his days as a Southern Baptist minister up to his assassination in Memphis in 1968.
- Road To Freedom: The Vernon Johns Story – Stars James Earl Jones, Mary Alice, Cissy Houston – An inspirational story of the life of Vernon Johns who preceded Martin Luther King Jr. as minister of the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama, and is known as the father of the civil rights movement.
- Lean On Me – Stars Morgan Freeman, Beverly Todd, Robert Guillaume, Michael Beach, Karen Malina White – Based on the true story of New Jersey high school principal Joe Clark, who wins the support and respect of his students for his controversial methods in ridding the school of violent students and drug dealers.
- Lara And The Beat – Stars Seyi Shay, Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama, Vector Ogunmefun – When their glamorous, fast-paced lifestyle comes to a screeching halt, two Nigerian sisters try to rebuild their fortunes and salvage their family’s legacy.