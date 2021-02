*The “Today” Show on Tuesday premiered the new ad for Amazon Alexa starring the “Sexiest Man Alive.”

The premiere comes two days after Michael B. Jordan and Alexa shared a teaser of the ad on Instagram. Within four hours, the clip had more than 2.2 million views from the “Black Panther” star’s account.

The ad features Jordan with Alexa-enabled eyes carrying out the demands of a user, a Black woman who falls under the spell of #AlexasNewBody.

Watch below: