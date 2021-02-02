A Cussin’ & Fussin’ ‘Courtside Karen’ Comes for LeBron and Gets Sent Home / WATCH

*One of the hottest things on sports fans’ minds is what happened Monday night (02-01-21) in Atlanta at the game between the Hawks and the LA Lakers. Notice we didn’t say what happened IN the game but AT the game. A super potty-mouthed fan (“Courtside Karen”), and her husband, was ejected after she went at LeBron James, calling him everything she could think of and then some.

After her unceremonious exit from the arena, Juliana Carlos, an Instagram model, spoke out on the platform and explained what triggered the altercation between her husband and James and what led to her to put her two cents in.

“So, I’m minding my own business, and Chris has been a Hawks fan forever. He’s been watching the games for 10 years,” she said, according to an ESPN report. “Whatever, he has this issue with LeBron. I don’t have an issue with LeBron. I don’t give a f— about LeBron,”

She continued: “Anyway, I’m minding my own business, drinking my [beverage], having fun. All of the sudden, LeBron says something to my husband, and I see this and I stand up. And I go, ‘Don’t f—ing talk to my husband.’ And he looks at me and he goes, ‘Sit the f— down, b—-.’ And I go, ‘Don’t f—ing call me a b—-. You sit the f— down. Get the f— out of here. Don’t f—ing talk to my husband like that.'”

Video from the game shows Carlos, 25, lowering her mask while she fires back: “Shut the f— up. Don’t talk to my husband like that.”

In all, four fans, including Carlos and her husband, were shown the proverbial door as a result.

After the game (which the Lakers won 107-99) James was asked about the courtside spat but he didn’t seem too phased by it, even saying that he didn’t believe the argument “warranted” them being thrown out.

“At the end of the day, I’m happy fans are back in the building,” he said during his post-game press conference. “I miss that interaction. I need that interaction. We as players need that interaction. I don’t feel like it was warranted to be kicked out.”

He continued: “There was a back-and-forth between two grown men and we said our piece. He said his piece, I said my piece and then when someone else jumped into it and said their peace but I didn’t think they should’ve been kicked out.”

King James thinks alcohol consumption may have played a role.

“They might have had a couple of drinks, maybe,” he said. “And they could have probably kept it going during the game, and the game wouldn’t have been about the game no more, so I think the referees did what they had to do.”

However, James took a dig at Carlos on Twitter after the game, calling her a “Courtside Karen.”

Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 2, 2021

Oh yeah, if you’re wondering, only nine NBA teams are allowing limited fan attendance. A Hawks official told ESPN that Atlanta’s State Farm Arena was allowing 8% capacity on Monday night.