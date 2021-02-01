Monday, February 1, 2021
Home Events
Events

Press Conference Set to Advocate for Covaid 19 Vaccination Racial Equity and Distribution

By Fisher Jack
0

Black female getting COVID-19 vac shot - GettyImages-1230790363

*A coalition of Los Angeles labor, Civil Rights leaders along with advocates for the disabled, incarcerated and homeless are calling for Covaid 19 vaccination racial equity and distribution.

The coalition wants Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti and the LA County Board of Supervisors to continue to distribute the vaccine based on occupation and not age as Governor Newsom
has called for changing the vaccine tier system and prioritizing vaccinations based on age only.

We believe this does a great disservice to millions of working-class Latino and African American Californians who are essential workers. They’re being pushed to the back of the vaccination line along with the disabled and incarcerated and homeless which are the most vulnerable populations.

“The Coronavirus Community Response System of South Los Angeles has spoken to Capri Maddox, the city of Los Angeles’ head of Civil and Human rights Dept. and asked her department to recommend mobile testing immediately in the hardest-hit areas of South Los Angeles and the city’s Latino neighborhoods where Covaid-19 is being spread through entire families because many of them have family members who are essential workers,” stated Robert Sausedo CEO of Community Build and Najee Ali Director of Project Islamic Hope.

MORE NEWS: Tiffany Haddish and Common Share Sexy TikTok Silhouette Challenge Video

 

ATL Drive thru COVID-19 testing1

Press conference
Date February 2, 2021
Time: 11:00 am
Location: Community Build Leimert Park
4305 Degnan Blvd
Los Angeles CA. 90008

Sponsored by: SEIU 721
Community Build
Project Islamic Hope
S.C.L.C.
The Coronavirus Community.
Response System of South Los.
Angeles.

Previous articleMariah Carey Sued by Her Estranged Sister Alison Over Memoir Allegations
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Mariah Carey Sued by Her Estranged Sister Alison Over Memoir Allegations

Fisher Jack - 0
*So much for sisterly love. In her latest memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” the singer claimed her older sister Alison was abusive towards...
Read more
Social Heat

Political Star Stacey Abrams is Now A Nobel Peace Prize Nominee!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Former Georgia governor Democratic candidate and star voting rights activist Stacey Abrams has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize! That’s right! Reuters reports that...
Read more
Social Heat

800 Capitol Rioters Just Might Get Away Clean As Justice Dept. Considers Dropping Charges

Fisher Jack - 0
*While there were zero issues with locating and prosecuting Black Lives Matter protestors, The Washington Post reports that the FBI and Justice Department are...
Read more
Social Heat

Raz B and Moniece Slaughter do IG Live to Talk Chris Stokes Molestation Allegations / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While she previously alluded back in 2010 that Raz B was lying about his allegations against Chris Stokes, in-between time, Moniece Slaughter, the mother...
Read more
Social Heat

Beyoncé’s Rapper ‘Cousin’ (Martell ‘Kardone’ Derouen) Shot Dead at 34

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Texas-based rapper by the name of Martell Derouen, who performed under the name Kardone, has died of a gunshot wound. He was 34....
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO