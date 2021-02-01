Press Conference Set to Advocate for Covaid 19 Vaccination Racial Equity and Distribution

*A coalition of Los Angeles labor, Civil Rights leaders along with advocates for the disabled, incarcerated and homeless are calling for Covaid 19 vaccination racial equity and distribution.

The coalition wants Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti and the LA County Board of Supervisors to continue to distribute the vaccine based on occupation and not age as Governor Newsom

has called for changing the vaccine tier system and prioritizing vaccinations based on age only.

We believe this does a great disservice to millions of working-class Latino and African American Californians who are essential workers. They’re being pushed to the back of the vaccination line along with the disabled and incarcerated and homeless which are the most vulnerable populations.

“The Coronavirus Community Response System of South Los Angeles has spoken to Capri Maddox, the city of Los Angeles’ head of Civil and Human rights Dept. and asked her department to recommend mobile testing immediately in the hardest-hit areas of South Los Angeles and the city’s Latino neighborhoods where Covaid-19 is being spread through entire families because many of them have family members who are essential workers,” stated Robert Sausedo CEO of Community Build and Najee Ali Director of Project Islamic Hope.

MORE NEWS: Tiffany Haddish and Common Share Sexy TikTok Silhouette Challenge Video

Press conference

Date February 2, 2021

Time: 11:00 am

Location: Community Build Leimert Park

4305 Degnan Blvd

Los Angeles CA. 90008

Sponsored by: SEIU 721

Community Build

Project Islamic Hope

S.C.L.C.

The Coronavirus Community.

Response System of South Los.

Angeles.