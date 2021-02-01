Political Star Stacey Abrams is Now A Nobel Peace Prize Nominee!

*Former Georgia governor Democratic candidate and star voting rights activist Stacey Abrams has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize!

That’s right! Reuters reports that Lars Haltbrekken, a Socialist Party member of Norway’s parliament made the big announcement about her nomination this Monday and said, “Abrams’ work follows in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s footsteps in the fight for equality before the law and for civil rights.”

“Abrams’ efforts to complete King’s work are crucial if the United States of America shall succeed in its effort to create fraternity between all its peoples and a peaceful and just society,” Haltbrekken continued. As we previously reported, Abrams has been credited with Georgia’s vote for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election and for both of the state’s new Democratic senators in last month’s runoff. 👏🏾

